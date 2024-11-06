Imagine Dragons Team Up With Jungeli On A New Version Of "Take Me To The Beach"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Imagine Dragons is constantly redefining the world of music in the 21st century! Filling stadiums and creating anthems that resonate in every corner of the globe, Imagine Dragons keeps breaking records. The GRAMMY Award winning is collaborating with the new french prodigy, Jungeli, who broke all records in France with his track "Petit Génie" featuring Imen Es, Alonzo, Abou Debeing and Lossa.
This new version of "Take Me to the Beach" is the band's fourth collaboration from the album "LOOM" released last June. After Latin superstar J Balvin on "Eyes Closed", Australian multi-ARIA award winner Baker Boy and multiplatinum Italian artist Ernia on "Take Me to the Beach", Imagine Dragons is set to release another hit with Jungeli. The Congolese-French artist debuted in July 2023 with his first single "A moi". It's in October of the same year that his success skyrocketed thanks to his hit "Petit Génie" which became the fastest song to be certified Platinum in France in 2023, and topping SNEP's Top Singles chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks.
Imagine Dragons kicked off their "LOOM WORLD TOUR" last July in the US and will perform 4 shows in France, with 2 highly anticipated concerts in Paris' Stade de France on the 5th and 6th of July 2025, a stop in Lyon's Groupama Stadium the 3rd and a last show in Lille on the 23rd.
After winning 11 awards through the years in the well-know French award ceremony, NRJ Music Awards, Imagine Dragons is, once again, nominated in the "International Band" and "International Hit" (Eyes Closed) categories.
Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, 89x ARIA platinum-certified GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely "Radioactive" (15x-platinum), "Believer" (14x-platinum), "Thunder" (16x-platinum) and "Demons" (11x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke+Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2 remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band's hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, "Enemy," has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain one of only four bands to ever achieve consecutive Top 5 singles at Alternative radio in the US, and the only band to repeat this feat. Most recently, Imagine Dragons made history on Spotify, as "Bad Liar" became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams. The band now holds the crown for the group with the most billion-plus streamed songs, becoming the first in the platform's history to have ten songs reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons' music videos for hits "Thunder" and "Believer" have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for "Radioactive" and "Demons" have surpassed over 1 billion views. They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including "Favorite Pop Duo or Group," "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" and "Favorite Rock Song." The band was also nominated for "Group of 2022" for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Most recently, they received an MTV VMA nomination for "Video For Good" for their acclaimed "Crushed" music video.
Jungeli, whose real name is Joel Ungeli, is a singer-songwriter of Congolese origin, born on October 6. Growing up in Sevran, France, Jungeli is a developing artist who aspires to influence the world. His musical styles are Afro and RnB.
His first single, "À Moi", was released on July 12, 2023. On August 4, he released the international phenomenon "Petit Génie" that started on TikTok (Summer 2023 and 2024 hit), featuring Imen Es, Alonzo, Abou Debeing and Lossa. The track reached number 1 on the SNEP Top Singles chart for 18 non-consecutive weeks and is certified triple diamond in France, the fastest track to achieve this certification in France in 2023! As of today, the track cumulates more than 811M streams and is still charting on several countries' airplay.
Winner of French Rap Award for African Music, he is nominated at the NRJ Music Awards 2024 in two different categories.