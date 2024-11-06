Zedd Unveils Official Music Video For "Lucky" Featuring Remi Wolf





Remi Wolf has remained steadfast in her position as pop's most rule-shattering risk-taker. Since releasing her critically acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Juno, the world has found it hard to look away from the irreverent, bold, and colorful star. She's racked up over two billion global streams, had top billing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and opened for artists such as New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist Zedd unveils official music video for " Lucky " from third studio album Telos, featuring genre-bending phenomenon Remi Wolf. Using a kaleidoscope of visual effects, the camera yanks Zedd, Remi, and the viewer from scene to scene in time with the music, giving the feeling that the camera itself is possessed, as it's being propelled by the sonic grooves of the song. Using a mix of live-action footage and experimental in-camera tricks, the video ultimately creates a uniquely bold and imaginative aesthetic that perfectly complements the song's infectious and upbeat tone.Today's release arrives on the heels of Zedd's massive sold out North American Telos Tour - which kicked off with the return of beloved Zedd in the Park festival on September 6th and 7th and closed out on October 15th at famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Following four sold-out nights at legendary Bill Graham Auditorium, San Francisco officially named October 12th ZEDD DAY to honor his significant cultural impacts in the city's community and beyond.Zedd's third studio album Telos was conceived as a music-lover's album, complex and innovative at every turn, but without sacrificing the bright melodies and glitchy hooks fans of " The Middle " and "Stay" have come to expect. Nearly every song travels through moods, genres, and ideas — threads of world music, jazzy breakdowns, psychedelic soundscapes, booming bass, orchestral strings, and endless sonic textures. Telos offers a profound listening experience seamlessly transitioning through each record, from the alternately brooding and soaring opener, "Out of Time" with Miller, to the 6-minute, Bach-inspired finale, "1685" featuring the entirety of Muse. Revisit Telos HERE via Interscope Records."Telos has multiple meanings, one of them being 'accomplishment' or 'completion of human art,'" says Zedd of his new album's Greek title. "I've always dreamed of creating an album that, 30 years on, I can look back and be incredibly proud of. That will be just as amazing then as it is right now, because it's not based on trends or sound design that might fall off — it's based on music, just like the albums that shaped me growing up that I still adore to this day. With Telos, I created something I didn't think I was capable of — it just took a bit of time to get there."Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer Zedd made his debut with " Clarity " after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Throughout his career, Zedd has worked with a diverse range of artists to create hits, including Foxes on " Clarity " (which earned Zedd a 2014 GRAMMY "Best Dance Recording"), Hayley Williams on RIAA platinum-certified hit, " Stay The Night " (which racked up more than 1.3 billion streams ), and Selena Gomez on the platinum-certified track, "I Want You To Know," which spent four weeks at #1 on Billboard's "Hot Dance/Electronic Songs" chart. He's also collaborated with Alessia Cara on their hit single "Stay" which has amassed over 6.3 billion streams worldwide, held the #1 spot at Top 40 radio for six consecutive weeks and earned Zedd his second GRAMMY® Award nomination, and with Maren Morris and Grey on the monster hit "The Middle," which earned Zedd is second #1 at Top 40 radio. Digitally, the song has over 4.7 billion streams worldwide and earned Zedd three GRAMMY® nominations including "Record Of The Year," "Song Of The Year," and "Best Pop Duo or Group Performance."Over the course of his legendary career, Zedd has performed sold-out headlining sets across the world at festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Summer Sonic Japan, Outside Lands, ULTRA and many more. In 2018 he created his own festival, the famed Zedd in the Park, which has sold out every year since its inception ('18, '19, '22) and is now back for the event's fourth edition, the first two-day incarnation of the event.Zedd's impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV, with a major highlight in 2022 when he opened the NHL All-Star Game with a performance during player introductions. Since then, he's gone on to perform at NBA All- Star Weekend, NCAA Men's Final Four, Formula 1 Miami & Austin ('22), Las Vegas ('23), Bahrain, and 2022's NFL Super Bowl LVI. That same year, he was the official performer for The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and made his scripted acting debut in Muppets Mayhem on Disney+. Now, Zedd has sold over 5M+ headlining tickets globally, and racked up over 31.6B streams across all platforms, truly proving himself to be one of the most timeless artists of his generationRemi Wolf has remained steadfast in her position as pop's most rule-shattering risk-taker. Since releasing her critically acclaimed 2021 full-length debut, Juno, the world has found it hard to look away from the irreverent, bold, and colorful star. She's racked up over two billion global streams, had top billing at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, and opened for artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and Paramore. Along the way, she's collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Beck, Still Woozy, Sylvan Esso, Dominic Fike, and more. This year, Remi is back with her latest album, Big Ideas, which was released on July 12th via Island Records. The album has garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Vogue, Pitchfork, and many more. Big Ideas is an emotionally complex, funky project that reflects on her transient life on the road over the last few years. The album continues to push the boundaries of genre, seeing her challenge herself musically and lyrically with a mix of old and new collaborators, such as Jared Solomon, Ethan Gruska, Leon Michels and the Dap-Kings, Carter Lang, among several others. In support of the new album, Remi made her debut performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a live rendition of " Cinderella " and most recently performed the album's focus track "Soup" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which has been touted as a late entry contender for Song of the Summer. This fall, she will embark on an international headlining Big Ideas Tour in support of the album.



