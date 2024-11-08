Top40-Charts.com
Galactic Dance, The First Single Off Murat Ses Planned 2025 Album Is Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary Murat Ses, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' has released his first single off his planned 2025 album.

Inspired by his wife Nihal Ses, Murat Ses ushers a new era of Anadolu Pop with his new 80s, 90s flair.

Ses's music has always been a fusion of tradition and innovation, and new works are no exception. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to push the boundaries of music, combining the ancient with the modern. His upcoming single GALACTIC DANCE promises to captivate listeners with its captivating blend of cultures.

As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, and mentor for CLOUZINE MAGAZINE, and Clouzine Radio Show, Ses's influence in the music industry is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.

Get ready to embark on an auditory journey ... GALACTIC DANCE is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses. Keep your ears open for the release of this new Single.






