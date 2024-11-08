Galactic Dance, The First Single Off Murat Ses Planned 2025 Album Is Out Now





Inspired by his wife Nihal Ses, Murat Ses ushers a new era of Anadolu Pop with his new 80s, 90s flair.



Ses's music has always been a fusion of tradition and innovation, and new works are no exception. With a career spanning over five decades, he continues to push the boundaries of music, combining the ancient with the modern. His upcoming single GALACTIC DANCE promises to captivate listeners with its captivating blend of cultures.



As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, and mentor for CLOUZINE MAGAZINE, and Clouzine Radio Show, Ses's influence in the music industry is undeniable. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.



