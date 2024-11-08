Top40-Charts.com
Jay-Z's Roc Nation Extends Partnership with NFL to Produce Super Bowl Halftime Shows
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, has extended its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) to continue producing the Super Bowl halftime show. This collaboration, which began in 2019, has been instrumental in bringing high-profile artists to the halftime stage, including Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, Rihanna, and Usher.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed satisfaction with the ongoing partnership, stating, "It's been a mutually positive relationship." He emphasized that all parties involved, including Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, are pleased with the collaboration.

Beyond entertainment, this partnership aligns with the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, focusing on social justice efforts. Since its inception, the campaign has resulted in $55 million in grants to social justice organizations, with team contributions totaling over $248 million to change-driven nonprofits.

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, scheduled for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

This extended partnership between Roc Nation and the NFL continues to shape the cultural and entertainment landscape of the Super Bowl, bringing diverse and influential artists to one of the world's most-watched events.






