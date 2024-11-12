Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 12 November, 2024

Beyonce Leads With 11 Grammy Nominations; Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, And Taylor Swift Are This Year's Other Leading Nominees

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Beyonce Leads With 11 Grammy Nominations; Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, And Taylor Swift Are This Year's Other Leading Nominees
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Topping the list of nominees for the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are Beyoncé (11), Charli xcx (7), Billie Eilish (7), Kendrick Lamar (7), Post Malone (7), Sabrina Carpenter (6), Chappell Roan (6), and Taylor Swift (6). As the only peer-voted music award, the GRAMMY Awards are selected by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, composers, producers, mixers, and engineers. The nominees were announced via a livestream event on live.GRAMMY.com and YouTube.
"Today we celebrate the amazing creative achievements of our music community," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "It was an incredible year in music and these nominations reflect the work of a voting body that is more representative of the music community than ever before. The GRAMMY became music's most coveted award precisely because the recognition comes from one's peers, and I'm so grateful for the Academy's 13,000 voting members who take the time to evaluate all the amazing music, cast their votes, and honor their peers. Congratulations to all the nominees."

This year's eligibility period includes recordings released between Sept. 16, 2023 - Aug. 30, 2024. The final round of GRAMMY voting, which will determine GRAMMY recipients, will take place Dec. 12, 2024 - Jan. 3, 2025. The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will again be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

The following is a sampling of nominations from the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards' 12 Fields and 94 Categories. For a complete nominations list, visit GRAMMY.com. GRAMMY season media assets are available here. Follow "Recording Academy/GRAMMYs" on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and use #GRAMMYs to join the conversation.

Record Of The Year:
"Now And Then" - The Beatles
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Beyoncé
"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter
"360" - Charli xcx
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Billie Eilish
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year:
New Blue Sun - André 3000
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT - Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year:
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Die With A Smile" - Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist:
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE

Best Pop Vocal Album:
Short n' Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT - Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine - Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess - Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT - Taylor Swift

Best Dance Pop Recording:
"Make You Mine" - Madison Beer
"Von dutch" - Charli xcx
"L'AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]" - Billie Eilish
"yes, and?" - Ariana Grande
"Got Me Started" - Troye Sivan

Best Rock Song:
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" - Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
"Broken Man" - Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
"Dark Matter" - Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
"Dilemma" - Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
"Gift Horse" - Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Alternative Music Album:
Wild God - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm - Clairo
The Collective - Kim Gordon
What Now - Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming - St. Vincent

Best R&B Song:
"After Hours" - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
"Burning" - Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
"Ruined Me" - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Saturn" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album:
So Glad to Know You - Avery*Sunshine
En Route - Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone And The New World - Childish Gambino
CRASH - Kehlani
Why Lawd? - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best Rap Performance:
"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B
"When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
"NISSAN ALTIMA" - Doechii
"Houdini" - Eminem
"Like That" - Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Alternative Jazz Album:
Night Reign - Arooj Aftab
New Blue Sun - André 3000
Code Derivation - Robert Glasper
Foreverland - Keyon Harrold
No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album:
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album:
The Other Side - T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy - Charley Crockett
Trail Of Flowers - Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers - Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive - Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood - Waxahatchee

Best Latin Pop Album:
Funk Generation - Anitta
El Viaje - Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA - Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran - Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS - Kali Uchis

Best African Music Performance:
"Tomorrow" - Yemi Alade
"MMS" - Asake & Wizkid
"Sensational" - Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
"Higher" - Burna Boy
"Love Me JeJe" - Tems

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Televison):
American Fiction - Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple - Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two - Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun - Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Opera Recording:
Adams: Girls of the Golden West - John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Moravec: The Shining - Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera of Kansas City Chorus)
Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O'Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Saariaho: Adriana Mater - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O'Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086260 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0070679187774658 secs