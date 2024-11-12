Jacob Collier Receives Album Of The Year Grammy Nomination For Djesse Vol. 4

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 4 has received an Album of the Year GRAMMY nomination. This is Collier's second time receiving an Album of the Year nomination: his previous full length release, Djesse Vol. 3, was nominated in 2020. Today's nominations for Djesse Vol. 4 include Best Global Music
Performance, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella.
Collier - "the colorful Mozart of Gen-Z" (NY Times) - is a six-time GRAMMY winner, the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums, and with three nominations for Djesse Vol. 4 is now a 15-time nominee.
Album of the Year:
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Best Global Music
Performance:
Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere from Djesse Vol. 4
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend
& Tori Kelly
- Bridge Over Troubled Water from Djesse Vol. 4
As the epic climax to the four-part journey that first began in 2018, Djesse Vol. 4 features 16 songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, John Legend, aespa, Tori Kelly, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomis and his mother Suzie Collier, alongside singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy
& Kirk Franklin, Michael McDonald
& Lawrence, Brandi Carlile, John Mayer
& Lizzy McAlpine, a co-write with Remi Wolf, and the collective "Audience Choir" of 100,000+ fans' voices, which Collier recorded in every corner of the world across his last two years of global touring.
Collier released a Deluxe
version in October, with five new recordings that further explore his boundless artistic curiosity, and celebrate all volumes of his Djesse quadrilogy: https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/vol4deluxeUSA
It's been a tremendous 2024 for Collier. He started the year by winning his sixth GRAMMY Award, and performing with Joni Mitchell
during the GRAMMY telecast. Djesse Vol. 4 - released in February - led to profiles on CBS Sunday Morning, Nightline, NPR's All Things Considered and more. He was featured on the cover of DownBeat and Rolling Stone UK, was the music director for an issue of Harper's Bazaar, performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a special NYC GRAMMY Museum event with Jason Robert Brown. He has also recently launched signature guitars with Strandberg and Taylor, performed at the Joni Mitchell
& The Joni Jam concerts at Hollywood Bowl last month and made his debut on Austin City Limits on October 19.
With more than 200,000 tickets sold across the globe in 2024 alone, Collier completed his biggest North American tour ever this spring, selling out Radio
City Music
Hall amongst other top venues. He will continue touring internationally through the rest of the year, which will conclude by headlining London's O2 on December 9.
Praise for Jacob Collier + Djesse:
"The six-time GRAMMY®-winner made himself sound like an orchestra and choir, blending R&B, pop, jazz and everything-in-between while working with some of the biggest acts in music" - CBS Sunday Morning
"The album, grand, sprawling and entirely genre-less, is heralded by an even more diverse list of credits" - Washington Post
"Invigorating and irrepressible record, unlike anything else you are likely to hear" - The Guardian
"Your favourite musician's favourite musician" - Rolling Stone UK
"A sprawling album - in genre, in voices, in styles" - NPR
"Collier collaborates widely...while also singing, playing instruments, arranging, producing, and engineering himself. Your fave literally could never" - Vulture
"A prodigious talent" - Harper's Bazaar
"One of the most inventive and gifted musicians working today...thunderous chops, proficient on multiple instruments and with a voice that ranges from bass to soprano" - Switched on Pop
"Filled to the brim with ideas, and he has a masterful knowledge of the craft" - Top40-Charts.com
Djesse Vol. 4 Tracklist:
100,000 Voices
She Put Sunshine
Little
Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)
WELLLL
Cinnamon Crush (feat. Lindsey Lomis)
Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)
Summer Rain (feat. Madison Cunningham & Chris Thile)
A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)
Mi Corazón (feat. Camilo)
Witness Me (feat. Shawn Mendes, Stormzy
& Kirk Franklin)
Never Gonna Be Alone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine
& John Mayer)
Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. John Legend
& Tori Kelly)
Over You (feat. aespa
& Chris Martin)
Box Of Stars Pt. 1 (feat. Kirk Franklin, CHIKA, D Smoke, Sho Madjozi, Yelle
& Kanyi Mavi)
Box Of Stars Pt. 2 (feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai, VOCES8)
World O World
Deluxe:
Wild Wild Sea (Original "100,000 Voices")
Magic (featuring Emily King)
All Around You (feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Live at the Greek Theatre (featuring John Legend
and Tori Kelly)
Stars - Voice Memo
Djesse World Tour Dates:
Thur 11/9/24 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
Sat 11/11/24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer - SOLD OUT
Sun 11/12/24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
Tue 11/14/24 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas
Arena
Wed 11/15/24 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Thur 11/16/24 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics Arena
- SOLD OUT
Sat 11/18/24 - Oslo, Norway- Spektrum
Sun 11/19/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
Tue 11/21/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black
Box
Thur 11/23/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT
Fri 11/24/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT
Sun 11/26/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT
Mon 11/27/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT
Wed 11/29/24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Fri 12/1/24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUT
Sat 12/2/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 - SOLD OUT
Sun 12/3/24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant Bellevue - SOLD OUT
Tue 12/5/24 - Paris, France - Zenith
Sun 12/8/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Mon 12/9/24 - London, UK - The O2
Jacob Collier is a 6-time GRAMMY winner and 15-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums. He has recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and two nights at the Kennedy Center with the National
Symphony Orchestra. He was the first-ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling, appeared on the July '23 cover of Rolling Stone UK, and co-wrote and performed on seven tracks of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean. He has also collaborated extensively with Coldplay
and Chris Martin, performing with them on Saturday Night Live, as a featured guest at Wembley Stadium, and on their album Music
of the Spheres. He has also contributed to major hits including SZA's "Good Days," and launched a signature line of music-making Crocs. Collier has recorded two NPR Tiny Desks, has spoken at the TED conference, and has performed on TV shows including the BBC's Later with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight
Show with Jimmy Fallon
and more.