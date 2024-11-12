Jacob Collier Receives Album Of The Year Grammy Nomination For Djesse Vol. 4



Collier - "the colorful Mozart of Gen-Z" (NY Times) - is a six-time GRAMMY winner, the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums, and with three nominations for Djesse Vol. 4 is now a 15-time nominee.



Album of the Year:

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4



Best Global

Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere from Djesse Vol. 4



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

Jacob Collier Featuring



As the epic climax to the four-part journey that first began in 2018, Djesse Vol. 4 features 16 songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, John Legend, aespa, Tori Kelly, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomis and his mother Suzie Collier, alongside singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes,



Collier released a



It's been a tremendous 2024 for Collier. He started the year by winning his sixth GRAMMY Award, and performing with



With more than 200,000 tickets sold across the globe in 2024 alone, Collier completed his biggest North American tour ever this spring, selling out



Praise for Jacob Collier + Djesse:

"The six-time GRAMMY®-winner made himself sound like an orchestra and choir, blending R&B, pop, jazz and everything-in-between while working with some of the biggest acts in music" - CBS Sunday Morning

"The album, grand, sprawling and entirely genre-less, is heralded by an even more diverse list of credits" - Washington Post

"Invigorating and irrepressible record, unlike anything else you are likely to hear" - The Guardian

"Your favourite musician's favourite musician" - Rolling Stone UK

"A sprawling album - in genre, in voices, in styles" - NPR

"Collier collaborates widely...while also singing, playing instruments, arranging, producing, and engineering himself. Your fave literally could never" - Vulture

"A prodigious talent" - Harper's Bazaar

"One of the most inventive and gifted musicians working today...thunderous chops, proficient on multiple instruments and with a voice that ranges from bass to soprano" - Switched on Pop

"Filled to the brim with ideas, and he has a masterful knowledge of the craft" - Top40-Charts.com



Djesse Vol. 4 Tracklist:

100,000 Voices

She Put Sunshine



WELLLL

Cinnamon Crush (feat. Lindsey Lomis)

Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)

Summer Rain (feat. Madison Cunningham & Chris Thile)

A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)

Mi Corazón (feat. Camilo)

Witness Me (feat. Shawn Mendes,

Never Gonna Be Alone (feat.

Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat.

Over You (feat.

Box Of Stars Pt. 1 (feat. Kirk Franklin, CHIKA, D Smoke, Sho Madjozi,

Box Of Stars Pt. 2 (feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai, VOCES8)

World O World



Deluxe:

Wild Wild Sea (Original "100,000 Voices")

Magic (featuring Emily King)

All Around You (feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)

Bridge Over Troubled Water - Live at the Greek Theatre (featuring

Stars - Voice Memo



Djesse World Tour Dates:

Thur 11/9/24 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Sat 11/11/24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer - SOLD OUT

Sun 11/12/24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

Tue 11/14/24 - Lodz, Poland -

Wed 11/15/24 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Thur 11/16/24 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics

Sat 11/18/24 - Oslo, Norway- Spektrum

Sun 11/19/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

Tue 11/21/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum

Thur 11/23/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT

Fri 11/24/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUT

Sun 11/26/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Mon 11/27/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUT

Wed 11/29/24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Fri 12/1/24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUT

Sat 12/2/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 - SOLD OUT

Sun 12/3/24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant Bellevue - SOLD OUT

Tue 12/5/24 - Paris, France - Zenith

Sun 12/8/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Mon 12/9/24 - London, UK - The O2



Jacob Collier is a 6-time GRAMMY winner and 15-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums. He has recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and two nights at the Kennedy Center with the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 4 has received an Album of the Year GRAMMY nomination. This is Collier's second time receiving an Album of the Year nomination: his previous full length release, Djesse Vol. 3, was nominated in 2020. Today's nominations for Djesse Vol. 4 include Best Global Music Performance, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Capella.Collier - "the colorful Mozart of Gen-Z" (NY Times) - is a six-time GRAMMY winner, the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums, and with three nominations for Djesse Vol. 4 is now a 15-time nominee.Album of the Year:Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4Best Global Music Performance:Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal - A Rock Somewhere from Djesse Vol. 4Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly - Bridge Over Troubled Water from Djesse Vol. 4As the epic climax to the four-part journey that first began in 2018, Djesse Vol. 4 features 16 songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, John Legend, aespa, Tori Kelly, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomis and his mother Suzie Collier, alongside singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin, Michael McDonald & Lawrence, Brandi Carlile, John Mayer & Lizzy McAlpine, a co-write with Remi Wolf, and the collective "Audience Choir" of 100,000+ fans' voices, which Collier recorded in every corner of the world across his last two years of global touring.Collier released a Deluxe version in October, with five new recordings that further explore his boundless artistic curiosity, and celebrate all volumes of his Djesse quadrilogy: https://jacobcollier.lnk.to/vol4deluxeUSAIt's been a tremendous 2024 for Collier. He started the year by winning his sixth GRAMMY Award, and performing with Joni Mitchell during the GRAMMY telecast. Djesse Vol. 4 - released in February - led to profiles on CBS Sunday Morning, Nightline, NPR's All Things Considered and more. He was featured on the cover of DownBeat and Rolling Stone UK, was the music director for an issue of Harper's Bazaar, performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a special NYC GRAMMY Museum event with Jason Robert Brown. He has also recently launched signature guitars with Strandberg and Taylor, performed at the Joni Mitchell & The Joni Jam concerts at Hollywood Bowl last month and made his debut on Austin City Limits on October 19.With more than 200,000 tickets sold across the globe in 2024 alone, Collier completed his biggest North American tour ever this spring, selling out Radio City Music Hall amongst other top venues. He will continue touring internationally through the rest of the year, which will conclude by headlining London's O2 on December 9.Praise for Jacob Collier + Djesse:"The six-time GRAMMY®-winner made himself sound like an orchestra and choir, blending R&B, pop, jazz and everything-in-between while working with some of the biggest acts in music" - CBS Sunday Morning"The album, grand, sprawling and entirely genre-less, is heralded by an even more diverse list of credits" - Washington Post"Invigorating and irrepressible record, unlike anything else you are likely to hear" - The Guardian"Your favourite musician's favourite musician" - Rolling Stone UK"A sprawling album - in genre, in voices, in styles" - NPR"Collier collaborates widely...while also singing, playing instruments, arranging, producing, and engineering himself. Your fave literally could never" - Vulture"A prodigious talent" - Harper's Bazaar"One of the most inventive and gifted musicians working today...thunderous chops, proficient on multiple instruments and with a voice that ranges from bass to soprano" - Switched on Pop"Filled to the brim with ideas, and he has a masterful knowledge of the craft" - Top40-Charts.comDjesse Vol. 4 Tracklist:100,000 VoicesShe Put Sunshine Little Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)WELLLLCinnamon Crush (feat. Lindsey Lomis)Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)Summer Rain (feat. Madison Cunningham & Chris Thile)A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)Mi Corazón (feat. Camilo)Witness Me (feat. Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin)Never Gonna Be Alone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly)Over You (feat. aespa & Chris Martin)Box Of Stars Pt. 1 (feat. Kirk Franklin, CHIKA, D Smoke, Sho Madjozi, Yelle & Kanyi Mavi)Box Of Stars Pt. 2 (feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai, VOCES8)World O WorldDeluxe:Wild Wild Sea (Original "100,000 Voices")Magic (featuring Emily King)All Around You (feat. The Mystery Of The Bulgarian Voices)Bridge Over Troubled Water - Live at the Greek Theatre (featuring John Legend and Tori Kelly)Stars - Voice MemoDjesse World Tour Dates:Thur 11/9/24 - Munich, Germany - ZenithSat 11/11/24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer - SOLD OUTSun 11/12/24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 UniversumTue 11/14/24 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas ArenaWed 11/15/24 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-HalleThur 11/16/24 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics Arena - SOLD OUTSat 11/18/24 - Oslo, Norway- SpektrumSun 11/19/24 - Stockholm, Sweden - HovetTue 11/21/24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black BoxThur 11/23/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUTFri 11/24/24 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique - SOLD OUTSun 11/26/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUTMon 11/27/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live - SOLD OUTWed 11/29/24 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric HalleFri 12/1/24 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal - SOLD OUTSat 12/2/24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 - SOLD OUTSun 12/3/24 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant Bellevue - SOLD OUTTue 12/5/24 - Paris, France - ZenithSun 12/8/24 - Manchester, UK - AO ArenaMon 12/9/24 - London, UK - The O2Jacob Collier is a 6-time GRAMMY winner and 15-time nominee, making him the first British act in history to win four GRAMMYs for each of his first four albums. He has recently performed at the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and two nights at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra. He was the first-ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling, appeared on the July '23 cover of Rolling Stone UK, and co-wrote and performed on seven tracks of Stormzy's This Is What I Mean. He has also collaborated extensively with Coldplay and Chris Martin, performing with them on Saturday Night Live, as a featured guest at Wembley Stadium, and on their album Music of the Spheres. He has also contributed to major hits including SZA's "Good Days," and launched a signature line of music-making Crocs. Collier has recorded two NPR Tiny Desks, has spoken at the TED conference, and has performed on TV shows including the BBC's Later with Jools Holland, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and more.



