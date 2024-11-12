Innacence Premieres Stunning New Music Video "In My Body"





Her debut single, "In My Body" is an incredibly moving anthem of self-love, bravely pushing back against societal expectations that too often dictate how one feels about their body. Produced and written by fellow artist and significant other Alex Tsaga, known musically as LightlongLife, "In My Body" endearingly encourages audiences to follow in Inna's footsteps on the road to self-acceptance by embracing every one of their truest traits. Inspired by genre-blending artists like Gryffin, Illenium, and Said the Sky, Inna perfectly balances pop and EDM influences—listeners will be immediately drawn in by the song's accessible, smooth melody. As the beat drops they will be overtaken with the desire to throw their hands in the air. Simultaneously, its poignant lyricism is destined to pull at listeners' heartstrings, because "every scar is her liberty" in Inna's "sacred temple of blood and bone." In a world constantly pushing people to fit the mold of unrealistic beauty ideals, Inna's heartfelt words are beyond refreshing, reminding listeners with extraordinary touches of authentic kindness that everyone is perfect just the way they are.



The "In My Body" music video, also produced by Tsaga, is a fantastic display of Inna's magical, caring spirit and enchanting personality. Filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of the country of Georgia, every frame is mesmerizing. It's so beautiful it's almost dreamlike, as Inna dances with a freeing sense of liberation surrounded by scenes only out of movies; snow-capped mountains framed with meadows of flowers, mossy towering forests rolling with fog, and green rocky peaks unfathomably tall. Yet, despite the eye-catching scenery, Inna's sense of freedom as she sways to the rhythm is even more captivating than what's behind her. It's the perfect backdrop for a song all about embracing one's natural beauty, as Inna takes viewers on a journey not just toward self-acceptance, but self-love. Coming from an encouragement expert, the video will uplift audiences struggling with living in their skin, as Inna tenderly lights the path to self-discovery and personal peace. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Debuting star Innacence uniquely blends the satisfying sounds of pop and EDM with her special gift to inspire - crafting a harmonious and uplifting sound at its core. Recognizing her passion for empowering others, it's no surprise that Russian artist Inna found her calling as a professional life coach. With a lifelong interest in music and the arts, it was only natural for her to combine these passions to create an even more impactful way to inspire. Her musical style is just as unique and vibrant as she is - mingling sincere pop melodies with the spirited energy of Electronic Dance Music. But her touching lyricism truly resonates with listeners worldwide, as Inna's sympathetic yet strong words echo in their minds, propelling them to cherish every moment and love themselves fiercely. Now releasing her first single with another one on the way, Innocence is already a force of love and positivity, capturing the hearts of audiences who need her message most.




