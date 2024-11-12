New York Native Rapper Contageous Funk Is Unstoppable In His Epic New Single "By Any Means"





The "BY ANY MEANS" music video is quintessentially CONTAGEOUS FUNK. Shot in his hometown of Nyack, New York, this brainchild of director Andrew G and Funk infuses elements of his personality and upbringing into the story—showcasing his beginnings with local scenes. What better place to play with the idea of a money-making cycle than a laundromat? And no, this does not represent money laundering as the metaphor may suggest, but rather, it's the epitome of entrepreneurialism. Funk throws his bills into the washer to reap more returns, hanging the hundreds individually with clothespins. But Funk also stresses the importance of enjoying the money one makes by infusing scenes of a neon-lit club throughout the video. Funk's authenticity is evident in every frame as his gritty yet striking visuals reflect his unshakable drive for success and desire to embrace a "by any means necessary" mentality. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout his life, Contageous Funk has been a consistent force of resilience simply by being himself, encouraging audiences to push through any obstacle they may face and work hard toward triumph. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CONTAGEOUS FUNK's relentlessly entrepreneurial spirit drives his genre-blending, expertly crafted rap and hip-hop tracks. The Nyack, New York native threw himself into the music scene at ten years old, becoming a local celebrity as a party DJ. But it wasn't until 16 that he was drawn to explore music production, forming his rap group Ruff Edgz with neighborhood friends. Though they broke a deal with Atlantic, the young group could not juggle their education and touring and eventually dissolved. But Funk resolved to persevere in this industry, enrolling at the Institute of Audio Research in New York City, where he discovered his passion for audio engineering.Taking a break to hone his craft, Funk began to embark on his entrepreneurial pursuits alongside releasing music, starting his own production company, Rocktown Entertainment, at just 19. Today, ambitious Funk is the CEO of Real Street Enterprises, an umbrella company comprising a publishing house, record label, and more, actualized from the visions of Funk and his cousin. If that wasn't enough, Funk is back to share new music, planning to release a fresh album, " Vindicated " next year. Certainly, Funk's immersion in the industry has provided him with an incredibly solid foundation to propel his authentic tracks to greatness. Combined with his never-give-up mindset and rap prowess, CONTAGEOUS FUNK delivers the ultimate musical experience."BY ANY MEANS" is what some might call a "hustler song," embodying the spirit of hustle culture. In some ways, it's a double-edged sword. On one hand, Funk strives to turn the negative stereotypes of hustle culture on its head—celebrating those who work hard to turn their money into more money. However, it also highlights the struggle of working tirelessly just to get by, revolving everything around making money because one has no other choice. As a self-made entrepreneur, the story resonates with Funk deeply. "There's no second chances, no time to slip," sings Funk, "So by any means imma double up and flip." The track carries Funk's signature sound—perfectly balancing old-school funk rhythms with a bouncing trap beat and impressively fluid flow. Despite its complex commentary on grind culture, Funk orients listeners toward the positive—emphasizing one's ability to take control of their destiny and empower oneself, just as Funk has done. Upon listening, audiences will be more than happy to turn up the volume and follow in Funk's footsteps.The "BY ANY MEANS" music video is quintessentially CONTAGEOUS FUNK. Shot in his hometown of Nyack, New York, this brainchild of director Andrew G and Funk infuses elements of his personality and upbringing into the story—showcasing his beginnings with local scenes. What better place to play with the idea of a money-making cycle than a laundromat? And no, this does not represent money laundering as the metaphor may suggest, but rather, it's the epitome of entrepreneurialism. Funk throws his bills into the washer to reap more returns, hanging the hundreds individually with clothespins. But Funk also stresses the importance of enjoying the money one makes by infusing scenes of a neon-lit club throughout the video. Funk's authenticity is evident in every frame as his gritty yet striking visuals reflect his unshakable drive for success and desire to embrace a "by any means necessary" mentality. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout his life, Contageous Funk has been a consistent force of resilience simply by being himself, encouraging audiences to push through any obstacle they may face and work hard toward triumph.



