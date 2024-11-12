Top40-Charts.com
News
Country 12 November, 2024

Rising Duo Crowe Boys Release Gripping New Song "Let Me Feel Alone"

Rising Duo Crowe Boys Release Gripping New Song "Let Me Feel Alone"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Brothers Ocie Crowe and Wes Crowe are rising country / folk / alt duo Crowe Boys, with gripping new song "Let Me Feel Alone" out now via UMG Nashville/Universal Music.
"At its core, 'Let Me Feel Alone' is about the experience of things not being what you thought they were," explains Ocie Crowe, the sole writer on the track. "It's about subjecting yourself to this new world you didn't see before and subjecting yourself to the hurt and the pain, and allowing yourself the space to feel and to go through it."

Crowe Boys have been making music for as long as they can remember, with music being an integral part of their family's lifestyle. While aspects of their career have changed over the years, the underlying message of their music has not as they strive to share hope and spread positivity. Crowe Boys' sound today is reviving and hopeful, remembering adventure, yet revealing honesty of life and hardships from losing family members to falling in love and the joys of becoming a parent. Through authentic lyrics and definitive riffs, every song from Ocie and Wes gives you a reason to move forward with the knowledge that you are not alone, and an understanding from two brothers who believe that it is in music where we often find healing.
Currently touring with David Shaw, Crowe Boys also have upcoming headlining dates as well as upcoming shows with Morgan Wade. For more information, visit CroweBoys.com.







