Comcast's Xfinity Connects Wicked Stars Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande To The Magic Of Oz

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Comcast and Xfinity released the new short film, "Stay Connected to Your Dreams" to celebrate the November 22 release of Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event, Wicked.Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, based on the generation-defining blockbuster stage musical, stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The spot follows their journeys from childhood to present day, where they take on the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda. Along the way, Wicked fans will be delighted by easter eggs, including props from the film and Broadway show, and will experience emotional, real-life moments featuring the two stars. The short film was unveiled today on Erivo and Grande's social channels and can be viewed across television, social media and on https://www.xfinity.com/overview#wicked."Stay Connected to Your Dreams", which is directed by Alice Brooks, Wicked's acclaimed director of photography, taps into the power of connection, friendship and achieving your dreams. It begins with Grande and Erivo's childhoods, and how Wicked fueled their love for music and film. It then moves through their teen years and into adulthood where Grande shared the fateful tweet in 2011 that playing Glinda in Wicked would be her dream role. The short film concludes with the actual footage from the videoconferencing call back in 2021, where both women learned they've been cast in the coveted roles of Elphaba and Glinda."Our team at Xfinity is thrilled to play a part in bringing the excitement of Wicked to life in this short film featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo," said Clayton Ruebensaal, Chief Creative Officer, Xfinity. "We set out to tell a story that showcased how the power of connection, plus a bit of technology and magic, brought these two actors together and into the roles of Glinda and Elphaba. Connecting people and bringing them closer to incredible experiences and content like Wicked, is core to the Xfinity brand. We are excited to be part of this proud moment for the company."In addition, the short film will be the first-ever 4DX spot shown across the country. Theater-goers will feel the magic of Oz, complete with an immersive cinema experience combining on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental effects like bubbles, wind and lightning. The short film will run in select 4DX Regal theaters, in partnership with National CineMedia and CJ 4DPlex, ahead of the global release of Universal Pictures' Wicked on Nov. 22.The campaign concept was led by Comcast/Xfinity and its agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P), alongside the Wicked film. The ad was directed by Superprime's Alice Brooks asc in collaboration with Wicked director Jon M. Chu. For more information about Xfinity's connectivity experience go to www.xfinity.com and view "Stay Connected to Your Dreams" at https://www.xfinity.com/overview#wicked.One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.



