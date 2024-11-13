Rising Star Nadav Sivan Releases The Melodic Single "Perfume"- Recorded Live With Full Orchestra





linktr.ee/nadavsivan New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London and Tel Aviv-based artist Nadav Sivan embodies multiple talents: singer, songwriter, producer, and performer, and is, undeniably, poised for stardom. His latest single is the moving and gorgeously melodic " Perfume ", accompanied by a full orchestra that captures every layer of emotion, blending the intimacy of the lyrics with the sweeping grandeur of orchestral sounds. " Perfume ", is released on 13th November 2024.Nadav Sivan's journey into music began unexpectedly through music therapy. Nadav was partially deaf until the age of four, after which a major operation restored his hearing. Post-surgery, his parents gifted him a piano, igniting a passion that knew no bounds. He soon became a top-tier classically trained pianist, performing and competing throughout his childhood and teenage years. Since then Nadav, along with his band members Omri and Idi, has been busy performing acclaimed red-hot shows in Berlin, Cannes, and London and has caught the eye of many notable music industry movers and shakers in the process!It is amazing that so early into his musical career, Nadav has been made the ultimate compliment: his previous single "U So Hot" (which has garnered nearly 150,000 views!) was featured in the Kardashians' Balenciaga fashion show episode! The track was taken from his debut album released in August 2023 - "Til the Day We Die" - and is a major part of his live set along with exuberant signature dance moves. The track boldly celebrates individual charisma beyond the superficially 'conventional' and deftly highlights the importance of LGBTQI community inclusivity which, as a bisexual man, he is a member. His debut album also includes "Us to Stop," with a beautiful live version featuring a full orchestra, and a second one about Nadav's story of family, while championing the LGBTQ community. These videos have won numerous film festival awards in the USA, UK, Italy and Sweden.Beyond his regular work as a musician Nadav is involved in community projects that are very close to his heart. One of these is an incredible project called the Children's Music Project, a music school initiative brings together children from countless diverse cultures: Jews, Muslims, Christians, children of foreign workers, migrant children and asylum seekers all united through music. Nadav says this work is life affirming: "For me, this project is a genuine and heartfelt testament to the possibility of living in coexistence. I witness this unfolding before my eyes, and I feel it is essential for more people to know about it." Another project close to Nadav's heart is 'Soul Key', which serves men and women grappling with post-traumatic stress from wars, providing them with music education that helps them cope with their complex lives post trauma.Looking ahead to his own new music Nadav is very excited to be embarking on an incredible collaboration with renowned rappers Alissa Janine Wollman (Germany/Thailand) and Joelong (Thailand): the fruits of which will be released in January 2025. Additionally, Nadav is busy writing a new album, with new singles slated for release in Spring 2025.New single " Perfume " is a beautifully sweeping and melodic track and holds a special emotional significance for Nadav: "It was inspired by one of my students who was part of a children's music project where I was the musical director. She arrived in Israel from Ethiopia as a young girl, and the more I got to know her, the more I heard about the complex and challenging life she had lived through. She is one of the most remarkable singers I have ever encountered, brimming with talent and charm. I wanted nothing more than for her to soar far beyond the circumstances she faced. That's why, in the chorus of the song, I wrote about her: "Run away, Run away, leave everything behind, run away, run away, like the sun, you will surely rise." The live performance video, along with the full orchestra, was filmed at Hangar 11 in Tel-Aviv creating a stunning visual and sonic experience.Capturing Nadav Sivan's essence is no easy feat. Picture flamboyance, vibrant creativity, and extraordinary "peacock swagger" marking a star in the making, conveying both intimate and grand human emotions. His blend of boldness and sensitivity defies definition, seamlessly transitioning from heartfelt piano ballads to pop tracks infused with electronic and hip-hop influences. His style mixes nostalgia with cutting-edge modernity but is always fresh and current.nadavsivan.comlinktr.ee/nadavsivan



