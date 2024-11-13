Luke Bryan Debuts New Single "Country Song Came On" At Country Radio





Luke recently received the ACM Lifting Lives Award. This award is presented to an individual who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others as voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors. While Luke's music has brought him worldwide acclaim, he's also well-known for his philanthropy with dozens and dozens of guest appearances, performances and more as well as through his Farm Tour, which is entering into its 15th year. The son of a peanut farmer, Bryan brings his shows to farms across the country. Since the tour's inception in 2009, he has awarded more than 80 scholarships, and the Farm Tour has raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 9 million meals. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time Entertainer of the Year and "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" host Luke Bryan is releasing a new single to country radio today, "Country Song Came On." Written by Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, Neil Medley, the "fresh" and "vulnerable" song is the follow up release to Luke's recent 31st #1 single "Love You, Miss You, Mean It." Both songs appear on Luke's eighth studio album Mind Of A Country Boy, out now.Media has claimed that on the new single, "Luke leans more toward the singer-songwriter approach to musical storytelling. The song is simple, stripped down, but still catchy and both musically and lyrically intuitive, keeping the listener interested from start to finish."When the album was released in late September, Luke spoke with the Tennessean about his love of both the business of the music industry and "connecting with people and hearing their stories of how (my) songs inspire them. Holding the happiness and inspiration that I give and receive as a sacred gift is important to my life and career," he says.This Friday, November 15 Hulu premieres a new docuseries "It's All Country" hosted by Luke. Behind every country song is an untold story. Luke is exploring the hidden depths of Nashville in search of those stories. The series features never-before-seen performances by some of the biggest stars of country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love. "It's All Country" is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke, and Kerri Edwards. Peyton Manning executive produces under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz. Paul Camarata, Keith Cossrow and Chris Weaver also serve as executive producers.On Sunday, March 9, 2025 Luke continues with another career love, "American Idol." "I truly love getting to know these kids, mentoring them and hopefully releasing them to build careers of their own." Luke, alongside fellow judges Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest, returns for the premiere of the eighth season of "American Idol" on ABC, 8 p.m. local time.Luke will co-host "The 58th Annual CMA Awards," country music's biggest night™, with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson. The show will air live from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 20 on ABC and Next Day on Hulu.Mind Of A Country Boy track listing/songwriter credits:1. "Mind Of A Country Boy" (Luke Bryan, Ben Hayslip, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins)2. " Love You, Miss You, Mean It " (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Jordan Minton, Rhett Akins)3. "Country Song Came On" (Ryan Beaver, Dan Alley, Neil Medley)4. "Pair Of Boots" (Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Tofer Brown, Jaxon Free)5. "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" (Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, Geoff Warburton)6. "Kansas" (Chase McGill, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Dragstrem)7. " Country On " (Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, Styles Haury)8. "Fish On The Wall" (Dallas Davidson, Chris Tompkins, Ben Johnson)9. "She's Still Got It" (Rodney Clawson, Heather Morgan, Will Bundy, Jim McCormick)10. "Closing Time In California" (John Byron, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill)11. "For The Kids" (Luke Bryan, Justin Ebach, Brad Tursi)12. "Southern and Slow" (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Chase McGill)13. "I'm On A Tractor" (Neil Thrasher, Lee Thomas Miller)14. "Jesus 'Bout My Kids" (Jeff Hyde, Tucker Beathard, Ben Stennis, Brad Rempel)During his career, Luke has amassed a total of 24 Billion global streams, 11.5 Million global album sales and 55.3M track sales worldwide. He is the most digital single RIAA certified country artist of all time with 86.5M digital single units and 16M album certified units for a total of 102.5M. He has placed 31 singles at #1, 17 of those Luke co-wrote, and he has accumulated 57 total weeks spent at #1 in his career.Luke has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. In 2023, Luke was honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in their 20-year history.Luke recently received the ACM Lifting Lives Award. This award is presented to an individual who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others as voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors. While Luke's music has brought him worldwide acclaim, he's also well-known for his philanthropy with dozens and dozens of guest appearances, performances and more as well as through his Farm Tour, which is entering into its 15th year. The son of a peanut farmer, Bryan brings his shows to farms across the country. Since the tour's inception in 2009, he has awarded more than 80 scholarships, and the Farm Tour has raised enough money to, along with sponsors, donate more than 9 million meals.



