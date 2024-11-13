Grammy Nominee Jelly Roll Unveils First International Headlining Tour - The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour - Hitting Canada In Spring





THE BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN GREAT NORTHERN TOUR DATES:

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, acclaimed Grammy nominated, platinum certified, singer/songwriter Jelly Roll announces "The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour," his debut international headlining tour run in Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city tour kicks off on March 6 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, BC making stops across Canada in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto and more before wrapping up in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre on March 26. Special guests for all dates include Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter, and Brabo Gator.Beautifully Broken released October 11 debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart, as well as #3 on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart, and spent two weeks as the #1 Canadian country album.The album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year's current radio single "Liar," as well as his platinum certified international #1 "I Am Not Okay," which topped the Country radio charts in the US and has now spent two weeks at #1 in Canada, as it continues to resonate with fans. Last week Jelly Roll earned his fourth career Grammy nomination, with two nominations for the 2025 Grammys including Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for his hit, "I Am Not Okay."TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday at 1pm local time. Additional presales including an American Express presale (details below) will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, November 15 at 10AM local time at JellyRoll615.comPRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general onsale beginning Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, November 14 at 10 PM local time.VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.comTHE BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN GREAT NORTHERN TOUR DATES:3/6/2025 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre3/8/2025 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena3/11/2025 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome3/13/2025 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place3/15/2025 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel, Centre3/16/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre3/17/2025 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre3/21/2025 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre3/22/2025 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena3/23/2025 - London, ON - Canada Life Place3/25/2025 - Laval, QC - Place Bell3/26/2025 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron CentreAward-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel (released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundaries. His #1 hit single " Save Me " — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt— set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Most recently, " Save Me " earned Jelly his first ACM win for Music Event of the year, and he is set to release his new album Beautifully Broken on October 11 and launch his Beautifully Broken Tour on August 27th following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," " Need A Favor " and "Son of A Sinner."Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, " Save Me " -the most watched music documentary on the platform- to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the US. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."



