Louis Dunford Unveils UK Headline Tour

Fri 11th April 2025 - London @ Ally Pally New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having just announced his debut album, 'Be Lucky' - released February 14th 2025 via RCA Records - Louis Dunford has announced his biggest headline tour to date. In support of the album release, the Spring tour will hit 15 cities across the UK and Dublin, concluding with a headline show at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London.Dunford's public chronicle of home creates vivid portraits of real people, the persistent spirit of community and a sense of completely unfiltered emotion. Latest single from the album, 'Billy Flynn of Bethnal Green,' was inspired by a friend of his father, a former East End boxer who found a new identity in Soho's drag scene. Meanwhile, also taken from the album, 'The Local' celebrates a historic love for the pub and the many characters it houses each weekend. With no airs and graces, Dunford explains, "I wanted it to capture the antics, the sense of community - it's where I go when I'm up, down, or somewhere in between."Some tracks on Louis' debut album, 'Be Lucky', have been evolving since the tragic loss of a close friend over a decade ago, Ben Kinsella. It's an emotional anchor that reflects the step-by-step journey of processing trauma and a need for growing resilience when combatting a life without a loved one"Be Lucky is something that I've been writing bits of over the years," Dunford shares. "It's a way of keeping my friend Ben with me, a way of making sense of things. This album is my story and his."Louis Dunford is best known for singles 'Lucy,' 'The Boy Who Could Fly,' 'My Generation,' 'Boys Do Cry,' 'When We Were Hooligans,' and 'The Angel (North London Forever)'— which was adopted by Arsenal FC fans as their official club anthem. Fan favourites 'Lucy' and 'The Angel' will also appear on Louis' debut record next year. In a short space of time, Louis has earned widespread acclaim and support from key tastemakers including i-D, Clash, Complex, British GQ, and Wonderland. His meteoric rise to success has seen him perform a string of sold-out shows at iconic venues such as O2 Kentish Town Forum, Eventim Apollo, Union Chapel, and Electric Ballroom. He was also personally invited by The Libertines to support the band at their massive Wembley Arena show in the summer of 2022. Since 2021, he's sold over a staggering 25,000 tickets.The 2025 Be Lucky UK & IE Tour:Sun 23rd March 2025 - Newcastle @ NXMon 24th March 2025 - Hull @ Asylum HallTue 25th March 2025 - Glasgow @ BarrowlandThu 27th March 2025 - Manchester @ Albert HallFri 28th March 2025 - Dublin @ OlympiaSat 29th March 2025 - Liverpool @ 02 AcademyMon 31st March 2025 - Sheffield @ LeadmillTue 1st April 2025 - Leeds @ 02 AcademyWed 2nd April 2025 - Birmingham @ 02 InstituteFri 4th April 2025 - Bristol @ 02 AcademySat 5th April 2025 - Brighton @ ChalkMon 7th April 2025 - Cardiff @ TramshedTue 8th April 2025 - Southampton @ Engine RoomsThu 10th April 2025 - Norwich @ UEAFri 11th April 2025 - London @ Ally Pally