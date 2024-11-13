Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets Extend International Tour Into Spring 2025 With Newly-added North American Dates





The news comes just after Lowe, the "master songwriter who never takes himself too seriously" (Rolling Stone), wrapped a celebrated month-long U.S. run alongside Los Straitjackets - America's beloved masked men of surf-and-spy guitar instrumentals. The live show celebrates a new album deemed "a masterclass in simple elegance and timeless tunes" (Salon), "effortlessly cool" (Paste) and "pop genius…a thrill" (Bandcamp). "Lowe and Los Straitjackets are a match made in heaven," raved Forbes'



It's been a busy and exciting year for Lowe; who marked the release of Indoor Safari with an extensive national television profile on PBS Newshour. "It's hard to find rock 'n' roll credentials more solid than Nick Lowe's," they note in the piece's intro. Watch in full here: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/musician-nick-lowe-on-his-legendary-career-and-first-new-album-in-a-decade

Listen to Indoor Safari here, just named one of Uncut's Best Albums of 2024: https://ffm.to/indoorsafari



Across twelve tracks, Indoor Safari includes brand-new Nick Lowe originals, deep-cut rarities and refitted versions of songs previously released in nascent form as singles. Produced by Lowe, Indoor Safari was recorded in various locations, and mixed by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Cactus Blossoms) alongside Lowe at Reliable Recorders in Chicago. The album represents a culmination of Lowe's decade-long working relationship with Los Straitjackets: Eddie Angel/guitar, Pete Curry/bass, Chris Sprague/drums and Greg Townson/guitar.



Nick Lowe Indoor Safari tracklist:

1. Went To A Party (Lowe, Angel, Curry, Sprague, Townson) 2:57

2. Love Starvation (Lowe) 2:51

3. Crying Inside (Lowe) 2:55

4. A Quiet Place (Bell, Meade) 3:13

5. Blue On Blue (Lowe) 3:38

6. Jet Pac Boomerang (Lowe) 3:14

7. Tokyo Bay (Lowe) 2:24

8. Trombone (Lowe) 4:06

9. Different Kind of Blue (Lowe) 3:34

10. Raincoat In The River (Schroeder, Kaye) 3:00

11. Lay It On Me Baby (Lowe) 2:51

12. Don't Be Nice To Me (Lowe) 2:55



Nick Lowe Tour Dates

December 11 - Heights Theater - Houston, TX

December 14 - Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

December 15 - Antone's - Austin, TX

February 8 - Rockin' Race - Malaga, Spain

February 10 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill on Sea, UK

February 11 - Komedia - Bath, UK

February 12 - The Stables -

February 13 - The Garage - London, UK

February 16 - Glasgow Pavillion - Glasgow, UK

February 25 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA*

February 26 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA*

February 28 - Great American

March 1 - Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA*

March 2 - Sweetwater

March 4 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR*

March 5 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR*

March 7 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA*

March 8 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA*

March 9 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC*

* Just announced 2025 tour dates. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets are set to bring Indoor Safari back to North America next year, announcing new West Coast tour dates for February and March 2025. The tour will include their first shows in many major cities since releasing Indoor Safari on Yep Roc Records in September, which marked Lowe's first LP release in over a decade. The just-added 2025 dates include multi-night stands in Los Angeles (Troubadour), Portland (Mississippi Studios) and Seattle (Tractor Tavern) - as well as their return to San Francisco (Great American Music Hall), Napa (Uptown Theatre) and more.The news comes just after Lowe, the "master songwriter who never takes himself too seriously" (Rolling Stone), wrapped a celebrated month-long U.S. run alongside Los Straitjackets - America's beloved masked men of surf-and-spy guitar instrumentals. The live show celebrates a new album deemed "a masterclass in simple elegance and timeless tunes" (Salon), "effortlessly cool" (Paste) and "pop genius…a thrill" (Bandcamp). "Lowe and Los Straitjackets are a match made in heaven," raved Forbes' David Chiu at one of the recent New York shows. "It was a killer evening filled with top-notch songs." They'll cap off 2024 with three December dates in Texas, before heading back to Europe in early 2025.It's been a busy and exciting year for Lowe; who marked the release of Indoor Safari with an extensive national television profile on PBS Newshour. "It's hard to find rock 'n' roll credentials more solid than Nick Lowe's," they note in the piece's intro. Watch in full here: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/musician-nick-lowe-on-his-legendary-career-and-first-new-album-in-a-decadeListen to Indoor Safari here, just named one of Uncut's Best Albums of 2024: https://ffm.to/indoorsafariAcross twelve tracks, Indoor Safari includes brand-new Nick Lowe originals, deep-cut rarities and refitted versions of songs previously released in nascent form as singles. Produced by Lowe, Indoor Safari was recorded in various locations, and mixed by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, Cactus Blossoms) alongside Lowe at Reliable Recorders in Chicago. The album represents a culmination of Lowe's decade-long working relationship with Los Straitjackets: Eddie Angel/guitar, Pete Curry/bass, Chris Sprague/drums and Greg Townson/guitar.Nick Lowe Indoor Safari tracklist:1. Went To A Party (Lowe, Angel, Curry, Sprague, Townson) 2:572. Love Starvation (Lowe) 2:513. Crying Inside (Lowe) 2:554. A Quiet Place (Bell, Meade) 3:135. Blue On Blue (Lowe) 3:386. Jet Pac Boomerang (Lowe) 3:147. Tokyo Bay (Lowe) 2:248. Trombone (Lowe) 4:069. Different Kind of Blue (Lowe) 3:3410. Raincoat In The River (Schroeder, Kaye) 3:0011. Lay It On Me Baby (Lowe) 2:5112. Don't Be Nice To Me (Lowe) 2:55Nick Lowe Tour DatesDecember 11 - Heights Theater - Houston, TXDecember 14 - Kessler Theater - Dallas, TXDecember 15 - Antone's - Austin, TXFebruary 8 - Rockin' Race - Malaga, SpainFebruary 10 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill on Sea, UKFebruary 11 - Komedia - Bath, UKFebruary 12 - The Stables - Milton Keynes, UKFebruary 13 - The Garage - London, UKFebruary 16 - Glasgow Pavillion - Glasgow, UKFebruary 25 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA*February 26 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA*February 28 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA*March 1 - Uptown Theatre - Napa, CA*March 2 - Sweetwater Music Hall - Mill Valley, CA*March 4 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR*March 5 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR*March 7 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA*March 8 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA*March 9 - Biltmore Cabaret - Vancouver, BC** Just announced 2025 tour dates.



