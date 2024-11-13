WAR Shares New Music Video For "(Yes It's) Christmas"





Like many tracks from the multi-platinum-selling band, "(Yes It's) Christmas" began as an extended jam, which producer Jerry Goldstein sculpted into the final song. Frontman Lonnie Jordan's lyrics manifest a laid-back, warm-weather vision of Christmas, where kids of all backgrounds dream of

Watch the official music video for "(Yes It's) Christmas":



Delivering their iconic, genre-blending mix of R&B, funk, jazz, and Latin influences against the backdrop of various holiday traditions—from the palm tree-lined streets of Hollywood, California, to the skyscrapers of New York City—"(Yes It's) Christmas" invites everyone to kick off the season with the band that has brought us unforgettable hits for generations.



In addition to the holiday season, WAR will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Why Can't We Be Friends? in the New Year. After racking up over 20 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum records, earning three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations, four #1 albums, and more, the band is set to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025, continuing to spread their message of harmony and inclusion all year long and in the years to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, the legendary SoCal street band WAR is ushering in the holiday season with a brand-new music video for their first-ever original Christmas song, "(Yes It's) Christmas." Released last year as a standalone holiday single, the song seamlessly blends the band's signature sound with festive cheer and visuals of iconic holiday celebrations from across the country, including footage from WAR's live headlining performance at the 2023 Hollywood Christmas Parade. From LA to New York, "(Yes It's) Christmas" is offering everyone a unique twist on the traditional holiday anthem this year.Like many tracks from the multi-platinum-selling band, "(Yes It's) Christmas" began as an extended jam, which producer Jerry Goldstein sculpted into the final song. Frontman Lonnie Jordan's lyrics manifest a laid-back, warm-weather vision of Christmas, where kids of all backgrounds dream of Santa bringing presents and the joy of the holidays. Best known for their timeless classics like "The Cisco Kid," "Low Rider," and "Why Can't We Be Friends?" "(Yes It's) Christmas" adds something new to the soundtrack of the season, building upon sonic staples like bells while also treating listeners to WAR's unique instrumentation, including a guiro, making this new holiday favorite instantly recognizable as a WAR tune.Watch the official music video for "(Yes It's) Christmas":Delivering their iconic, genre-blending mix of R&B, funk, jazz, and Latin influences against the backdrop of various holiday traditions—from the palm tree-lined streets of Hollywood, California, to the skyscrapers of New York City—"(Yes It's) Christmas" invites everyone to kick off the season with the band that has brought us unforgettable hits for generations.In addition to the holiday season, WAR will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Why Can't We Be Friends? in the New Year. After racking up over 20 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum records, earning three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations, four #1 albums, and more, the band is set to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025, continuing to spread their message of harmony and inclusion all year long and in the years to come.



