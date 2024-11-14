Kru & Cha Cha Malone Unleash Pop-Enthused EP 'Inevitable'





www.youtube.com/@kruvevo5891 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing her peerless creative momentum, Kru is back with the release of her latest EP INEVITABLE. Once again teaming up with producer Cha Cha Malone, her latest body of work continues to cement her as a creative force of nature to keep a close eye on.Combining silky melodies with a fun-filled approach to music-making, Kru & Cha Cha Malone's INEVITABLE comes brimming with ethereal harmonies and a slick production style. The three-track offering forges a unique soundscape, landing at the crossroads of R&B, Pop and Hip-Hop to showcase Kru's vast creative versatility. Inspired by the colourful grooves of K-pop, INEVITABLE holds up a gleeful ecstasy, bringing a euphoric edge to the soundwaves.The EP features the single 'Don't Miss', an alluring slice of contemporary pop music which blends silky melodies with floor-filling backbeats. Filling the track with an elated joyousness, 'Don't Miss' stands its ground as another mesmerizing example of Kru & Cha Cha Malone's unstoppable creative partnership.Speaking about the single, Kru explains, "Don't Miss is my fun girly pop anthem! I was heavily influenced by K-pop from the melodies to the visuals, all the way down to the choreography. Perfect for getting ready to, it's meant to make you feel lifted and light."After emigrating to the United States from India at six years old, Kru spent a lot of her childhood trying to fit in whilst unapologetically standing out. The daughter of a percussionist father, Kru has been surrounded by music from a young age and has not looked back since. As CDs evolved into singing lessons, evolved into performances, evolved into auditions, she was faced with a series of setbacks after being turned down by critics on shows such as American Idol and The Voice.Coming back stronger following time spent as a dancer, Kru was determined to find her voice again after working with a vocal coach who saw the immense potential in her talent. Releasing her debut EP Pilot in 2022 saw her garner the attention of listeners worldwide and amass hundreds of thousands of streams to date. Returning for 2024, she releases her latest three-track EP INEVITABLE."It's a very accurate representation of who I am and has a lot of references to my friends and life in general," she says of the project. Working with famed producer Cha Cha Malone, the two have crafted a work with an undercurrent of manifestation. "Each song has a certain thing to manifest," she adds. With the energetically empowering "Master Plan," the manifestation is success. "It's what I imagine a successful woman can really jam to." The track "Don't Miss" is full of vibes that manifest the best in friendships, while "Linen and Coffee" is a cozy bop that manifests love. "I think this project was the first time that I truly trusted myself," Kru expresses. "I really got to sit down and say what I wanted to say. I want this music to make people feel like, 'A Brown girl can do it too.'"www.instagram.com/krumusicwww.tiktok.com/@hotchocolatebarbieopen.spotify.com/artist/6bkmT1gxtY9pMFcgyMEdhJwww.youtube.com/@kruvevo5891



