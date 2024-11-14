Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 14 November, 2024

Simone Elisa Announces Colourful Pop-Anthem 'Witness'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Simone Elisa Announces Colourful Pop-Anthem 'Witness'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Simone Elisa is back as she unveils her emphatic third offering of the year, the new single 'Witness'. Stacked with harmonies, powerful hooks and a driven feel-good elation, the new offering cements Simone as a fast-rising star to keep an eye on.

Colourful toplines and dazzling melodies set the latest single from Simone Elisa afloat across the airwaves. Coupling together danceable backbeats and synth-driven atmospheres, the track sees the single relentlessly charge forward with an unforgiving pop-tinged euphoria. Capturing the hedonistic value of letting go, 'Witness' stands its ground as an alluring slice of contemporary pop, with each groove and melody as exhilarating as the next.

Speaking about the single, Simone comments, "I wrote this record wanting to capture the feeling of personal freedom when you finally stop caring what anyone else thinks and start living your life authentically. I wanted to recreate that joyful feeling in a song, the feelings of letting go and having fun in the moment."

Simone Elisa is a singer-songwriter and producer based in LA, California. Since debuting in 2018, Simone has released a string of acclaimed singles and landed multiple Spotify Editorials whilst being hailed as the 'Top Artist to Pay Attention To' by Hype Mag. Blending a nostalgic backbone with a powerful contemporary prowess, Simone has been renowned for her powerful hooks, shimmering melodies and mesmerising storytelling lyricism.
www.instagram.com/itssimoneelisa
www.tiktok.com/@itssimoneelisa
open.spotify.com/artist/5frpwNUVxVl9W0n5kCbAr7
www.youtube.com/channel/UCXmxsNmP5xMyP_d6uiCGOFA






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0042980 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037820339202881 secs