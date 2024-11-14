Simone Elisa Announces Colourful Pop-Anthem 'Witness'





www.youtube.com/channel/UCXmxsNmP5xMyP_d6uiCGOFA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Simone Elisa is back as she unveils her emphatic third offering of the year, the new single 'Witness'. Stacked with harmonies, powerful hooks and a driven feel-good elation, the new offering cements Simone as a fast-rising star to keep an eye on.Colourful toplines and dazzling melodies set the latest single from Simone Elisa afloat across the airwaves. Coupling together danceable backbeats and synth-driven atmospheres, the track sees the single relentlessly charge forward with an unforgiving pop-tinged euphoria. Capturing the hedonistic value of letting go, 'Witness' stands its ground as an alluring slice of contemporary pop, with each groove and melody as exhilarating as the next.Speaking about the single, Simone comments, "I wrote this record wanting to capture the feeling of personal freedom when you finally stop caring what anyone else thinks and start living your life authentically. I wanted to recreate that joyful feeling in a song, the feelings of letting go and having fun in the moment." Elisa is a singer-songwriter and producer based in LA, California. Since debuting in 2018, Simone has released a string of acclaimed singles and landed multiple Spotify Editorials whilst being hailed as the 'Top Artist to Pay Attention To' by Hype Mag. Blending a nostalgic backbone with a powerful contemporary prowess, Simone has been renowned for her powerful hooks, shimmering melodies and mesmerising storytelling lyricism.www.instagram.com/itssimoneelisawww.tiktok.com/@itssimoneelisaopen.spotify.com/artist/5frpwNUVxVl9W0n5kCbAr7www.youtube.com/channel/UCXmxsNmP5xMyP_d6uiCGOFA



