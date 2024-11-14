Lion Fights For Identity Liberation With Latest Electropop Track 'Break The Binary'



Featuring punchy drums, hyperpop aesthetics, and sassy vocal lines, this track conveys the boundlessness of identity. LION encourages and empowers listeners by reminding them of the infinite possibilities of existence, accented by a danceable four-to-the-floor beat. The lyrics exude confidence and the essence of standing in one's power.



It arrives as the final instalment of the EP for this critically acclaimed Australian artist - RECLAMATION - and fans can enjoy it LIVE as it drops on October 25th 2024 at Mamma Chen's trendy Melbourne venue.



On the creative process behind 'Break the Binary', LION says: "I was inspired by one of my trans pals who talked about boundlessness in one of their Insta captions, from which lyrics just started pouring out of me. I put those lyrics to an unfinished beat I had on my laptop and everything just melded together."



The artist notes that the perception of gender is multitudinous, and this is echoed in the eclectic journey that the song takes you on. The track traverses through a hyperpop breakdown, and then melts into a lush bed of harmonies and synths, before building up to a euphoric final chorus. Touching on themes of outer space and the intergalactic, 'Break the Binary' re-imagines a world where everyone can express themselves unapologetically, freed of social constructs and norms.

Lion says: "This track has guided me on my identity journey, coming to the realisation that I'm genderfluid partly through the creation of this song."



Further elaborating on the inspiration behind the track, LION states: "I also want to pay tribute majorly to the ballroom community, both in Naarm (Melbourne) and across the world, pioneered by



The sentiments of 'Break the Binary' are amplified by the accompanying music video, a tribute to the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community in Naarm (Melbourne). The clip showcases multiple individuals who all identify differently, dressed in different colours, taking up space and expressing themselves.



Some of the more ethereal scenes show everyone close to LION, embracing their unique individuality while bonding together as a tight-knit community. Showcasing energetic choreography and highlighting different types of charisma, the video is a joyous celebration of self-expression.

They note that the piece has gone through several iterations, with the final version incorporating "the magic touches" of specialist producer Drew Gardner and acclaimed guitarist, Philly Voulanas.

LION's other bold singles this past year, 'Not Your Fetish' and 'Attention,' met with critical acclaim, as did their performances last year to tens of thousands of rave crowds at Sydney World Pride, this year at Midsumma Carnival, Mardi Gras, Sydney & Victoria's Pride in Australia. At just 23 years old, LION is set to become an incredibly influential artist. Being the third release from their debut EP Reclamation, 'Mitmita' ignites the fire that drives LION's spirit.



LION is a queer black electropop/alt artist, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer from Naarm (Melbourne) Australia. Having spent the last 3 years refining their artistry with the Tomboi Records team, LION echoes somewhere between Todrick Hall and Lil Nas X. Their heavy beats and distorted synths evoke a lion's roar.

