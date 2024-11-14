Lady Gaga Unveils "Disease (The Antidote Live)"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 13-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga today unveiled a stunning, acoustic version of "DISEASE," the first single from her forthcoming album (affectionately dubbed LG7) due in February 2025. Titled "DISEASE (THE ANTIDOTE LIVE)," stream/download the song now."DISEASE" was released on Friday, October 25 to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with HARPER'S BAZAAR praising the song as "classic Gaga in the best way," and COSMOPOLITAN calling it "instantly iconic." BBC celebrated its "dark, dazzlingly maximalist" sound, reminding listeners of Gaga's signature "catchy and freaky" style while CLASH noted its "punk-like energy," citing "the killer chorus" among her best. CONSEQUENCE highlighted Gaga's "grit" and the song's "eerie falsetto" that recalled her early work, with THE INDEPENDENT hailing it "her best in a long while," describing the song as a "potent dose of dungeon-dark electro-pop." THE GUARDIAN pointed to its "fizzing, distorted synths" and "pounding, slightly industrial beat," saying it "evokes memories of late 00s Gaga," while ROLLING STONE highlighted its "cavernous synth line" praising the song for its "classic Gaga shout-along chorus."The track was followed by a cinematic music video, which was met with similar acclaim. Directed by Tanu Muino, the bold and stunning visual artfully explores the challenges of confronting our own chaos, while capturing the willingness to persist and embrace the haunting, inescapable parts of ourselves—something Lady Gaga shared with fans via her Instagram. VOGUE hailed it as "one of the best videos of the year," while W praised its "cinematic, almost theater-like experience," with UPROXX observing that the "haunting visual" rendered the passionate lyrics in the track "all the more believable.""DISEASE (THE ANTIDOTE LIVE)" comes on the heels of Lady Gaga's 2025 Grammy Nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Bruno Mars for their smash hit, "Die With A Smile." The longest-running #1 single on Billboard's Global 200 this year, the song has amassed over 1.06 billion all-time global streams across DSPs since its release. BILLBOARD hailed the collaboration as "a match made in Grammy heaven" and an "instant smash," while ROLLING STONE praised it for putting the duo's "soaring vocals on full display," with THE NEW YORK TIMES describing the track as "a romantic, lightly apocalyptic slow-dance that offers both the opportunity to belt to the rafters." Lady Gaga recently shared a live rendition of the song filmed with Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM.



