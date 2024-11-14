Aysanabee Announces Now And Then Tour 2025 - Releases Here And Now Deluxe Edition





Artist pre-sale for the Asyanabee email list subscribers is happening Wed, Nov 13th (sign up here), and general on-sale Fri, Nov 15th.

"It feels strange to be announcing my 'first headline tour,' since I've already performed hundreds of shows across the country and around the world, from large festivals with the likes of



In conjunction with the tour announcement, and marking the one-year anniversary of Juno-winning "Here and Now" he shares "Here and Now (Deluxe Edition)", which features his latest singles, "Come Out" with Raye Zaragoza, and a cover of Lana Del Rey's "



The alternative indie artist, originally from



In March 2024, Aysanabee made history as the first Indigenous artist to win the JUNO Awards for Alternative Album of the Year and the coveted Songwriter of the Year for his EP Here and Now. His debut album, Watin (Nov 2022), named after his grandfather, combined music and journalism with artistry and expression, and was shortlisted for the 2023 Polaris



Short-listed for the 2023 Polaris Prize, Aysanabee has performed over 300 shows across Canada and globally, including recent appearances at AmericanaFestUK, Tallinn



2025 Canadian Dates :

Feb 04 - Sioux Lookout, ON - Sioux North High School

Feb 05 - Dryden, ON - Dryden Performing Arts Centre

Feb 06 - Red Lake, ON - Red Lake Legion Hall

Feb 08 - Fort Frances, ON - Townshend Theatre

Feb 09 - Atikokan, ON - St. Patrick's School

Feb 10 - Geraldton, ON - Geraldton Country Club

Feb 19 - Ottawa, ON - The 27 Club

Feb 20 - Montréal, QC - Le Studio TD

Feb 21 - Québec City, QC - Grizzly Fuzz

Feb 22 - Lavaltrie, QC - Café culturel de la Chasse-galerie

Mar 02 - Wolfville, NS - Festival Theatre

Mar 03 - Pictou, NS - deCoste Centre

Mar 04 - Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural Centre

Mar 07 - Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing Company

Mar 08 - Fredericton, NB -

Mar 09 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar Gastropub

Mar 12 - Glace Bay, NS - Savoy Theatre

Mar 13 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom (Halifax)

Mar 14 - Annapolis Royal, NS - King's Theatre

Mar 15 - Liverpool, NS - Astor Theatre - on sale soon

Mar 19 - Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

Mar 20 - London, ON - London



International Dates:

Nov 28 - VIVA SOUNDS, SWE @ HOLY MOLY

Nov 29 - VIVA SOUNDS, SWE @ 2LÅNG

Dec 28 - Jan 1 - Woodford Folk Festival, AUS

Jan 2 - Nambour, QLD - The Precinct⁺

Jan 3 - Brisbane, QLD - Cardigan Bar⁺

Jan 4 - Copping, TAS - Copping Hall*

Jan 5 - Beaumaris, TAS - House Concert*

Jan 9 - Hobart, TAS - Source ECO Hub*

Jan 11 - Sisters Beach, TAS - Sisters Beach General Store*

Jan 12 - Penguin, TAS - MT Gnoman Farm*

Jan 17 - Coffs Harbour, NSW - Jetty Beach House**

Jan 18 - Evans Head, NSW - Backyard Sessions*

Jan 19 - Forresters Beach, NSW - The Recky**

Apr 23 - May 5 - Jade

⁺with Tennyson King and Mimi O'Bonsawin

*supporting Kim Churchill

**supporting Kim Churchill and Jack Botts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time JUNO Award-winning Oji-Cree artist Aysanabee (Ace-in-abbey) announces his first-ever Canadian headlining tour, Now & Then. Following two incredible support tours with Allison Russell and Dan Mangan, as well as countless global festival appearances, it's now time for Aysanabee to take centre stage and share his powerful music—including the radio hit singles "Nomads," "We Were Here," and "Somebody Else" - along with his engaging storytelling.Artist pre-sale for the Asyanabee email list subscribers is happening Wed, Nov 13th (sign up here), and general on-sale Fri, Nov 15th."It feels strange to be announcing my 'first headline tour,' since I've already performed hundreds of shows across the country and around the world, from large festivals with the likes of Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to small halls with artists whose names people might not recognize but whose music has deeply impacted me," Aysanabee shares. "Make no mistake, I am ready to build a space for my audience. For those who have spent their hard earned time with my music. For those who have tapped their hands on their steering wheels on their way to work, for those who have shared laughs with friends as the vinyl spins in the background, for those who have shed tears listening to the depth of meaning in the songs or maybe just for those who have given me the privilege of adding a soundtrack to a small part of their beautiful lives. My hope is that I can live up to those moments by creating a space that is just for me and them. This is my first headline tour, but this is something I've been working towards for a very long time."In conjunction with the tour announcement, and marking the one-year anniversary of Juno-winning "Here and Now" he shares "Here and Now (Deluxe Edition)", which features his latest singles, "Come Out" with Raye Zaragoza, and a cover of Lana Del Rey's " Video Games " with Ruby Waters.The alternative indie artist, originally from Sandy Lake First Nation, a remote fly-in community in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, now calls Toronto home. He began making music under his mother's maiden name when moments of stillness allowed him to slow down and create music that truly represented him as an artist. He's been compared to Hozier and Kings of Leon, among others.In March 2024, Aysanabee made history as the first Indigenous artist to win the JUNO Awards for Alternative Album of the Year and the coveted Songwriter of the Year for his EP Here and Now. His debut album, Watin (Nov 2022), named after his grandfather, combined music and journalism with artistry and expression, and was shortlisted for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize.Short-listed for the 2023 Polaris Prize, Aysanabee has performed over 300 shows across Canada and globally, including recent appearances at AmericanaFestUK, Tallinn Music Week, The Great Escape, Reeperbahn, SXSW Sydney, and Native Guitars @ MeowWolf.2025 Canadian Dates :Feb 04 - Sioux Lookout, ON - Sioux North High SchoolFeb 05 - Dryden, ON - Dryden Performing Arts CentreFeb 06 - Red Lake, ON - Red Lake Legion HallFeb 08 - Fort Frances, ON - Townshend TheatreFeb 09 - Atikokan, ON - St. Patrick's SchoolFeb 10 - Geraldton, ON - Geraldton Country ClubFeb 19 - Ottawa, ON - The 27 ClubFeb 20 - Montréal, QC - Le Studio TDFeb 21 - Québec City, QC - Grizzly FuzzFeb 22 - Lavaltrie, QC - Café culturel de la Chasse-galerieMar 02 - Wolfville, NS - Festival TheatreMar 03 - Pictou, NS - deCoste CentreMar 04 - Truro, NS - Marigold Cultural CentreMar 07 - Charlottetown, PE - PEI Brewing CompanyMar 08 - Fredericton, NB - Charlotte Street Arts CentreMar 09 - Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar GastropubMar 12 - Glace Bay, NS - Savoy TheatreMar 13 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom (Halifax)Mar 14 - Annapolis Royal, NS - King's TheatreMar 15 - Liverpool, NS - Astor Theatre - on sale soonMar 19 - Guelph, ON - Sonic HallMar 20 - London, ON - London Music HallInternational Dates:Nov 28 - VIVA SOUNDS, SWE @ HOLY MOLYNov 29 - VIVA SOUNDS, SWE @ 2LÅNGDec 28 - Jan 1 - Woodford Folk Festival, AUSJan 2 - Nambour, QLD - The Precinct⁺Jan 3 - Brisbane, QLD - Cardigan Bar⁺Jan 4 - Copping, TAS - Copping Hall*Jan 5 - Beaumaris, TAS - House Concert*Jan 9 - Hobart, TAS - Source ECO Hub*Jan 11 - Sisters Beach, TAS - Sisters Beach General Store*Jan 12 - Penguin, TAS - MT Gnoman Farm*Jan 17 - Coffs Harbour, NSW - Jetty Beach House**Jan 18 - Evans Head, NSW - Backyard Sessions*Jan 19 - Forresters Beach, NSW - The Recky**Apr 23 - May 5 - Jade Music Festival, Taiwan⁺with Tennyson King and Mimi O'Bonsawin*supporting Kim Churchill**supporting Kim Churchill and Jack Botts



