Kev Sherry Releases His Latest Single "Everything A Mother Could Want"- With A Very Unusual Video

kevsherry.ffm.to/everythingamothercouldwant New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kev Sherry, lead singer for the cult, critically acclaimed Scottish indie-rock four-piece Attic Lights (Island Records, Elefant Records), and prolific solo musician and graphic novelist, is proud to announce the release of "Everything A Mother Could Want" - the next single release from his highly-anticipated forthcoming album "Wrath Of Can": due to land in early 2025.Kev Sherry is nothing if not prolific: songwriter, indie musician, comic writer, and so much more besides. He famously performed in the indie guitar band Attic Lights and released three critically acclaimed albums with them: "Friday Night Lights" (Island/Universal Records, 2008), "Super De Luxe" (Elefant Records, 2013) and "Love In The Time Of Shark Attacks" (Elefant Records, 2019).Since then, Kev has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing his esteemed debut solo album "Foxy Orthodoxy" back in 2020. His songs have been featured on BBC's The Culture Show, HBO's Divorce, Netflix's Elite, MTV's Teen Mom, The One Show and many others. Kev has also collaborated with international artists including Bjorn Yttling, Cerys Matthews and La Casa Azul. More recently, he co-founded 'indie dance pop' collective, 'Disco Mary' who are signed to Groove Bound Records and Bucks Music Group Publishing.Not only that, Kev is also a published Graphic Novel writer with legendary Franco-American comic publisher Humanoids Inc. He recently taught himself to draw and will be releasing online comics for each song on the forthcoming album "Wrath of Can".New single "Everything A Mother Could Want" sonically takes inspiration from indie artists like Margaret Glaspy, Kurt Vile, and MJ Lenderman. The track explores the myriad social and cultural forces that want us to defer to the expectations of others, be that to parents, authority figures or friends. The song and accompanying comic strip video look, with the wisdom of hindsight, at Kev's time signed to a major record label with Attic Lights.Kev reflects on music as both an 'industry' and as an aspiration and questions its validity and truth: "What should you aspire to? Whose expectations do you want to meet? Has the commercialisation of rock music turned it into a 'respectable profession' that your parents would accept, as opposed to being something that traditionally horrified older generations?"In a time of failing capitalism, fake news and failing climate why do we defer to the approval of authority? Are we missing our own voice? What does it all amount to these days? Thought provoking indeed.kevsherry.comkevsherry.ffm.to/everythingamothercouldwant



