Berlin's Rising Star Eva Nolia Vae Drops Her Soulful Debut EP 'Empty Hands'





'Days for the Making,' a track defined by its rich emotional landscape, blends elements of R&B and soul to create a sound both introspective and cinematic. The song embodies themes of perseverance and self-reflection, starting from a stripped-back sombre feel that builds into a powerful anthem of resilience. It's a testament to Eva's journey, a raw yet hopeful reflection on finding stability amid life's ebbs and flows. "Days for the Making is a reflection on perseverance and trusting yourself while facing your struggles," Eva explains.



The 'Empty Hands' EP was crafted with the collaborative efforts of Berlin's vibrant jazz scene, with notable musicians, including saxophonist



With Empty Hands, Eva Nolia Vae solidifies herself as a standout artist in Berlin's music landscape, blending soulful melodies, layered instrumentation, and her signature vocal depth to create a listening experience that lingers well beyond the final note.

www.facebook.com/people/Eva-Nolia-Vae/61557832140178



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Eva Nolia Vae's journey into music is as compelling as it is unusual. Captured by the dream of becoming a musician she uprooted her life completely at 24 without any prior experience or training in music to follow her vision of a life as a musician. Now multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer-songwriter releases her highly anticipated debut 5-track EP 'Empty Hands' led by the deeply emotive single 'Days for the Making'.'Days for the Making,' a track defined by its rich emotional landscape, blends elements of R&B and soul to create a sound both introspective and cinematic. The song embodies themes of perseverance and self-reflection, starting from a stripped-back sombre feel that builds into a powerful anthem of resilience. It's a testament to Eva's journey, a raw yet hopeful reflection on finding stability amid life's ebbs and flows. "Days for the Making is a reflection on perseverance and trusting yourself while facing your struggles," Eva explains.The 'Empty Hands' EP was crafted with the collaborative efforts of Berlin's vibrant jazz scene, with notable musicians, including saxophonist Marius Max, drummer Clinton Agu, and violinist Roland Satterwhite. Co-produced with Sam Hatchwell (Hoyah), the EP was recorded in just one week, capturing the spontaneity and authenticity of Eva's vision. "Empty Hands is about honesty, perspectives, and whatever lies in between," she shares, describing the EP as a journey of personal growth and artistic exploration.With Empty Hands, Eva Nolia Vae solidifies herself as a standout artist in Berlin's music landscape, blending soulful melodies, layered instrumentation, and her signature vocal depth to create a listening experience that lingers well beyond the final note.www.facebook.com/people/Eva-Nolia-Vae/61557832140178



