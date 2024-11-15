Banner Records USA Discovers The Sensational Singer 'Magdalena Tul'





Magdalena Tul, The Voice,The Performance,The Perfection and a Class Artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Magdalena Tul, is one of the most impeccable R&B Soul Artist performer's now on the rise in the music industry worldwide.Magdalena hails originally from Warsaw,Poland a vocalist with a truly special God gifted voice.Her latest single on the Banner Records label titled 'Make Me Believe' a powerful bluesy number has been released to worldwide radio and is gaining solid attention. She delivers superb original songs written for her by the top Hit songwriters in the industry that have composed hits for artists like Regina Belle, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, Patti La Belle,Aretha Franklin and many other famous performers.Magdalena's mission is to fill a void in this genre and keep the true R&B Soul blues style music written and recorded to dominate in the music industry once again by Grammy writers such as Ken Hirsch, Gordon Pogoda,Michael McDonald,John Peppard,Denise Rich,Gloria Sklerov Dennis Morgan,Noel Cohen,Dan Zweben, Joanna Cotten,Greg Barnhill and many others who submit their best creative songs to the label.Her Christmas Holiday release to reach radio worldwide titled 'Let It Snow ! Is due out November 13th. A special rendition that will have everyone dancing around their tree.Magdalena, has performed numerous concerts throughout London, Italy, Portugal, Poland and other international countries where her magnetic performances gained many fans. Now in the U.S.A 2024 she's capturing the fans here as she has performed already our National Anthem for MLB three times for the NY Yankees organization and the Atlanta Braves receiving a standing ovation. She has already been called back for 2025 for the Braves opening season game day.Magdalena, was presented to Banner Records music veterans President/CEO John Anthony and label partners Vice President,Arnie Abrams and Asst.Vice President, Dylan Bernstein (son of the late Sid Bernstein, noted for creating the British Invasion years ago by bringing musical icons to America including the (Beatles, Rolling Stones and many more). The late Sid Bernstein and John Anthony were like brothers,loyal friends and partners for a number of decades through it all.Anthony/Abrams/Bernstein, are now at it once again. Radio and Music fans are now about to hear and see Live in the U.S.A.the next impeccable female Pop R&B Soul recording artist and performer for 2024 and beyond.Magdalena Tul, The Voice,The Performance,The Perfection and a Class Artist.



