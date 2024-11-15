Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 15 November, 2024

Banner Records USA Discovers The Sensational Singer 'Magdalena Tul'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Banner Records USA Discovers The Sensational Singer 'Magdalena Tul'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Magdalena Tul, is one of the most impeccable R&B Soul Artist performer's now on the rise in the music industry worldwide.Magdalena hails originally from Warsaw,Poland a vocalist with a truly special God gifted voice.

Her latest single on the Banner Records label titled 'Make Me Believe' a powerful bluesy number has been released to worldwide radio and is gaining solid attention. She delivers superb original songs written for her by the top Hit songwriters in the industry that have composed hits for artists like Regina Belle, Toni Braxton, Gladys Knight, Patti La Belle,Aretha Franklin and many other famous performers.

Magdalena's mission is to fill a void in this genre and keep the true R&B Soul blues style music written and recorded to dominate in the music industry once again by Grammy writers such as Ken Hirsch, Gordon Pogoda,Michael McDonald,John Peppard,Denise Rich,Gloria Sklerov Dennis Morgan,Noel Cohen,Dan Zweben, Joanna Cotten,Greg Barnhill and many others who submit their best creative songs to the label.

Her Christmas Holiday release to reach radio worldwide titled 'Let It Snow ! Is due out November 13th. A special rendition that will have everyone dancing around their tree.

Magdalena, has performed numerous concerts throughout London, Italy, Portugal, Poland and other international countries where her magnetic performances gained many fans. Now in the U.S.A 2024 she's capturing the fans here as she has performed already our National Anthem for MLB three times for the NY Yankees organization and the Atlanta Braves receiving a standing ovation. She has already been called back for 2025 for the Braves opening season game day.

Magdalena, was presented to Banner Records music veterans President/CEO John Anthony and label partners Vice President,Arnie Abrams and Asst.Vice President, Dylan Bernstein (son of the late Sid Bernstein, noted for creating the British Invasion years ago by bringing musical icons to America including the (Beatles, Rolling Stones and many more). The late Sid Bernstein and John Anthony were like brothers,loyal friends and partners for a number of decades through it all.

Anthony/Abrams/Bernstein, are now at it once again. Radio and Music fans are now about to hear and see Live in the U.S.A.the next impeccable female Pop R&B Soul recording artist and performer for 2024 and beyond.
Magdalena Tul, The Voice,The Performance,The Perfection and a Class Artist.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0064130 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044207572937012 secs