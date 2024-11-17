Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 17 November, 2024

Murat Ses Releases His Second Single "Cats Of Istanbul" Off His Planned 2025 Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Murat Ses Releases His Second Single "Cats Of Istanbul" Off His Planned 2025 Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' Murat Ses, releases his second single from his anticipated 2025 album.

His wife Nihal Ses and Murat Ses created a new Anadolu Pop style with a nod to the 1980s and 1990s, drawing inspiration from their favorite city, Istanbul.
Cover art by Nihal Ses. Music/Lyrics by Murat Ses

New compositions by Ses continue to combine innovation and tradition in his music. He has been pushing the limits of music for more than 50 years, fusing the traditional with the contemporary. With its intriguing fusion of cultures, his upcoming single, CATS OF ISTANBUL, dedicated to the cats of Istanbul, is sure to enthrall listeners.

..City calls with a hypnotic sound
Cats in Istanbul are freedom bound
Dancing shadows in the moonlit haze
Under club lights in a trance-like daze..

As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, mentoring CLOUZINE MAGAZINE and CLOUZINE ECLECTIC RADIO SHOW Ses has a remarkable influence in the contemporary music industry. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.

Get ready to embark on another auditory journey ... CATS OF ISTANBUL is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses.

Keep your ears open for the release of this new Single.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0048261 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0035398006439209 secs