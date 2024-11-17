Murat Ses Releases His Second Single "Cats Of Istanbul" Off His Planned 2025 Album





His wife Nihal Ses and Murat Ses created a new Anadolu Pop style with a nod to the 1980s and 1990s, drawing inspiration from their favorite city, Istanbul.

Cover art by Nihal Ses. Music/Lyrics by Murat Ses



New compositions by Ses continue to combine innovation and tradition in his music. He has been pushing the limits of music for more than 50 years, fusing the traditional with the contemporary. With its intriguing fusion of cultures, his upcoming single, CATS OF ISTANBUL, dedicated to the cats of Istanbul, is sure to enthrall listeners.



..City calls with a hypnotic sound

Cats in Istanbul are freedom bound

Dancing shadows in the moonlit haze

Under club lights in a trance-like daze..



As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, mentoring CLOUZINE MAGAZINE and CLOUZINE ECLECTIC RADIO SHOW Ses has a remarkable influence in the contemporary music industry. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.



Get ready to embark on another auditory journey ... CATS OF ISTANBUL is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses.



Keep your ears open for the release of this new Single. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This week, the 'Father of Anadolu Pop,' Murat Ses, releases his second single from his anticipated 2025 album.His wife Nihal Ses and Murat Ses created a new Anadolu Pop style with a nod to the 1980s and 1990s, drawing inspiration from their favorite city, Istanbul.Cover art by Nihal Ses. Music/Lyrics by Murat SesNew compositions by Ses continue to combine innovation and tradition in his music. He has been pushing the limits of music for more than 50 years, fusing the traditional with the contemporary. With its intriguing fusion of cultures, his upcoming single, CATS OF ISTANBUL, dedicated to the cats of Istanbul, is sure to enthrall listeners...City calls with a hypnotic soundCats in Istanbul are freedom boundDancing shadows in the moonlit hazeUnder club lights in a trance-like daze..As a Grammy voting member, multiple Billboard charter, mentoring CLOUZINE MAGAZINE and CLOUZINE ECLECTIC RADIO SHOW Ses has a remarkable influence in the contemporary music industry. His ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds is a testament to his enduring talent.Get ready to embark on another auditory journey ... CATS OF ISTANBUL is the latest masterpiece from the master himself, Murat Ses.Keep your ears open for the release of this new Single.



