Jessie Reyez Returns With New Single "Just Like That" Featuring Ari Lennox

December 14th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Memphis, TN New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, 5x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez releases her third single of 2024, rhythmic and passionate " Just Like That " featuring Ari Lennox, out now via FMLY / Island Records / Universal Music. Following the iconic "RIDIN" featuring the legendary Lil Wayne, and the upbeat and playful release of "SHUT UP" featuring Big Sean earlier this year, Reyez continues teasing more music on the way with " Just Like That " as a taste of what's to come. On " Just Like That ", Reyez embraces the feeling of finally finding someone who's good for you, singing, "the last one left me broken but you came by and revived". Together, Reyez and Lennox combine their talents for capturing feelings, delivering soulful verses that thematically explore comfort and security in relationships.Reyez shares, "Bongos lit. Before the session, Jermi Thomas had selected some beats he should play me. That happened to be one of them. Then I just vibed out and it came to be. A few weeks later I was invited in the room as a creative to work with Ari Lennox, and once we were done working on her stuff, I took the opportunity to invite her to be on my record. It was a gift to watch her in the studio. Her voice is incredible, and hearing her on my song was a gift."Known for her fearless lyricism and emotive performances, Reyez continues to captivate listeners with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and contemporary pop. She most recently released previous singles "RIDIN" with Lil Wayne, "SHUT UP" with Big Sean, "JEANS" with Miguel - which garnered press praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, HotNewHipHop, American Songwriter, Uproxx, Stereogum, VIBE - as well as the release of her USA Today Best Selling book of poetry, Words of a Goat Princess. This year, Reyez contributed to Netflix's Rebel Moon soundtrack with "Child of Fire" single and delivered a unique rendition of " Is This Love " featured on the Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired by Film soundtrack, which just received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.Following her run as a supporting act on transcendent pop artist Sam Smith's GLORIA tour last year, Reyez dominated the stage at Lollapalooza 2024 in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile as well as recently making tour stops throughout Australia and Asia. A hitmaker behind the scenes, Reyez has penned hit songs for Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, and Calvin Harris. In 2024, she was awarded Billboard Canada's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and recognized as a 2024 TikTok Visionary Voice for Latin Heritage Month. This month, Reyez will play Corona Capital festival in Mexico City, and in December, she'll embark on a slew of live shows at arenas across the US on Jhené Aiko's The Magic Hour Tour.Reyez is still charting strong with her hit song "Imported" featuring Grammy Nominated artist 6LACK which recently went 2x platinum while she continues to build a massive and loyal fanbase, now spanning over 3B streams worldwide across all streaming platforms. Her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us recently reached RIAA-Gold Certified and stamps her as a significant pillar on the music landscape as she gears up to release more new music from her new album coming next year.2024 TOUR DATES:November 16th - Corona Capital 2024 - Mexico City, MexicoDecember 1st - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Pittsburgh, PADecember 3rd - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Belmont Park, NYDecember 5th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Baltimore, MDDecember 6th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Raleigh, NCDecember 8th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Jacksonville, FLDecember 10th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Miami, FLDecember 14th - The Magic Hour Tour (Jhené Aiko) - Memphis, TN



