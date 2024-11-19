Synapse Star Search 2024 National Results Are In!



https://synapsepublishing.com/synapse-star-search/



In 2023, Darice G, CEO of Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC set out with the ambitious post-pandemic goal. Creating a live regional talent competition that would assist communities with an opportunity to help open venues back up to local talent and participate in encouraging independent artists to have a chance to develop their careers that they may not have had. This vision included a zero-dollar competition fee for the artists to reduce barriers of entrance, a large cash and services prize for the winner, and a live (vs. online) competition format with audience participation in the voting and results. Another key different is that this competition would not only be for singer-songwriters, but welcomes all varieties of entertainment from comedians, dancers, magicians, and other variety acts.



Early sponsors included PickYourTicket.com, Proper Apparel, Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alpha Tribe Media,



Judges at regionals included Patti Price (North Carolina) , Nancy Tunick (Nashville), Derryl Perry (Fort Worth), Zac Kuhn (Nashville), Barry Coffing and



Contestants in the finals included (singers unless identified elsewise): Dolan (Forth Worth, TX) , Angie Goeke (Montana) , Bryn Scott Grimes-Harmonica (Nashville), Revie (Nashville), Mark Hayward (Variety Act - Wisconsin), heyJ (Nashville), Kyla Blue (Chicago), Sherita Perez (Austin TX), Marcus Morales (Houston TX), Eliana Grizzell (Nashville) , Rachel Collette (Nashville), WIZOP Comedy (Fort Worth, TX), Also qualified but unable to attend: Coleton



After a very close deliberation by both judge and audience votes, the grand prize was awarded to Nashville pop-country based singer-songwriter (originally Louisiana) based 'heyJ'. Fort Worth TX based Christian-Country based singer-songwriter Dolan (Andrew Dolan) took second place, and third place was the entertaining performer, singer-songwriter, Austin TX based Sherita Perez. Sponsorships applications for companies interested in the next competition will open in January 2025 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's official! The Synapse Star Search National variety act competition was held at the Analog Room (Hutton Hotel) in Nashville Tennessee earlier this month. Contestants qualified for the national event based on video submissions prior to each Synapse Star Search Regional event and winning at their regional level. National results were tabulated according to official audience ballots of thirteen undiscovered singing, variety or comedy act finalists. The winning participant was awarded a cash prize of $10,000.00 while the top three won a variety of other prizes. All stage competitions were funded (100%) by Synapse Publishing & Entertainment LLC including entry into the event for all who performed at the national event. In addition to hosting the competition and the $10,000 cash prize all top three winners will be recording and receiving distribution of a single all of which have been donated by Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC. A multitude of generous sponsors donated over $20,000 of other prizes and finances throughout the contest to support the contestants and finalists. The Synapse Star Search 2024 Final Competition was emceed by Hall of Fame Broadcaster Jennifer Herron. The competition's charity sponsor was www.RaisingAHand.com whose 501c3 supports funding for a cure for Rett Syndrome. Five award winning national judges representing over 150 years of entertainment experience in films, music, production, management and variety shows were brought in to help provide voting expertise.https://synapsepublishing.com/synapse-star-search/In 2023, Darice G, CEO of Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC set out with the ambitious post-pandemic goal. Creating a live regional talent competition that would assist communities with an opportunity to help open venues back up to local talent and participate in encouraging independent artists to have a chance to develop their careers that they may not have had. This vision included a zero-dollar competition fee for the artists to reduce barriers of entrance, a large cash and services prize for the winner, and a live (vs. online) competition format with audience participation in the voting and results. Another key different is that this competition would not only be for singer-songwriters, but welcomes all varieties of entertainment from comedians, dancers, magicians, and other variety acts.Early sponsors included PickYourTicket.com, Proper Apparel, Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alpha Tribe Media, Digital Music News, InkFli, WeGetArtists, and of course Synapse Publishing & Entertainment, LLC. Sponsors would eventually grow to over 20 other companies who donated prizes such as website re-design, custom jewelry, a promotional video, press release, motivational books, recording studio time, professional consultations, and music production, mix, and mastering. The Analog Room at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville provided the stunning location for the finale in front of a near sold-out crowd who were there to cheer on their favorites as well as discover new talent that the regional competitions voted in from semi-finalists to finalist status. Regional semi-final competition sites included the Houston, TX 'I Don't Know Yet' Saloon, the Ridglea Theatre in historic Forth Worth, TX; the Mockingbird Theater in Franklin, TN, and the Des Plaines IL Prairie Theatre.Judges at regionals included Patti Price (North Carolina) , Nancy Tunick (Nashville), Derryl Perry (Fort Worth), Zac Kuhn (Nashville), Barry Coffing and Danny Jones (Houston area Texas). Finals judges included Nan Puetz (Nashville), Joe Solo (Los Angeles), Ken Love (Nashville), Josh Crossney (Baltimore), and head judge renowned world performer David Fisher (Indianapolis). Guest performers at the finals included Synapse artists Delaney Ann and Sarah Harralson as well as American Idol top 20 finalist Mariah Faith in duet with Michael Farren. The show was masterfully emceed by Radio Broadcasting Hall of Fame celebrity Jennifer Herron who took over from Regionals host Andrew SalgadoContestants in the finals included (singers unless identified elsewise): Dolan (Forth Worth, TX) , Angie Goeke (Montana) , Bryn Scott Grimes-Harmonica (Nashville), Revie (Nashville), Mark Hayward (Variety Act - Wisconsin), heyJ (Nashville), Kyla Blue (Chicago), Sherita Perez (Austin TX), Marcus Morales (Houston TX), Eliana Grizzell (Nashville) , Rachel Collette (Nashville), WIZOP Comedy (Fort Worth, TX), Also qualified but unable to attend: Coleton Black (TX), Danile Holmes (TX), Brand Alexander-Comedy (Chicago), and Lela Dang (Houston, TX)After a very close deliberation by both judge and audience votes, the grand prize was awarded to Nashville pop-country based singer-songwriter (originally Louisiana) based 'heyJ'. Fort Worth TX based Christian-Country based singer-songwriter Dolan (Andrew Dolan) took second place, and third place was the entertaining performer, singer-songwriter, Austin TX based Sherita Perez. Sponsorships applications for companies interested in the next competition will open in January 2025



