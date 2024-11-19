Acclaimed Power Pop Musician Kurt Baker Releases New Single "Inner Demons", Out Now



"It's kinda annoying to trace many stories back to such a horrible time, the pandemic, but this song came from that period," explains Baker. Locked in strict confinement in Madrid, I was in my tiny room, just listening to the radio and watching episodes of Bob Newhart.



"Inner Demons" was originally called "Keep Wishing" and I wanna thank my friend from Australia, Mark, for being the instigator for this track. He had asked me to start throwing around some song ideas for a possible record for his band, the Stanleys. This is one of the songs that came from that time I was stuck inside and just writing tracks. It's changed a lot since then. It became a contender for the "Rock N Roll Club" LP, but never made the cut. When I came back to those tracks that had been leftover from the sessions, I started to rework "Keep Wishing" with my pals and bandmates Geoff Palmer and Wyatt Funderburk. Geoff is great with lyrics and got inspired, and he started sending me lots of different lyrical lines, and from that the song took a whole new direction. Wyatt came up with a bridge part and before we knew it, we had a another track finished. Theme wise, this track is another introspective kind of vibe. Gotta send my inner demons back to hell... we always have those negative thoughts, but this song is about trying to let go of the negativity and gravitate towards positivity. At least, that's what I make out of it. Musically, we are referencing bands from my youth, like the last track "Delusional". This one definitely has hints of Green Day,



Kurt Baker is an American musician and singer-songwriter who is best known for his work as a guitarist and vocalist in the power pop and punk rock genres. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the Kurt Baker Band, a group that has released several albums on



What People Have Written About Kurt Baker:



"Power-pop perfection."- Billboard



"...punk-meets-Elvis Costello rocking... definitely fits in the power pop mold, but also has a heavier guitar presence that gives it more energy and intensity. Baker also incorporates a subtle New Wave touch, bringing to mind some of the finest rock gems of the 1980s... gets you excited for when we will finally be able to see acts like them perform live one day."- Glide Magazine



"Would make



"It's got that new wave/power pop meets early '80s FM rock (Donnie Iris, Cheap Trick, .38 Special) vibe with just a hint of '90s Lookout! Records. If you're into big hooks, punchy guitars, and catchy choruses, this album will not leave you wanting. Say what you will about 2020. But any year that gives us a new Kurt Baker record can't be entirely bad!"- Faster & Louder



"Kurt Baker does the power pop thing like a champ...the hooks are full of pop goodness and the singalongs come from all directions."- That's Good Enough For Me



"...a 12 track alt-rock masterclass. Traversing varying sonic landscapes such as new romantic, post-punk, power-pop et cetera, this set will thrill legitimate longtime fans and new converts alike."- Global Texan Chronicles



"One of the bright lights keeping the flames of power pop lit."- Jersey Beat



"Confirms Kurt Baker as something of a power-pop genius. 'After Party' is a lockdown tonic we should all take a swig of. - RPM Online



"......a total spoil of riches for any fan of 80s culture."- American Songwriter



"I don't know how this guy's head doesn't explode with the amount of dynamite power pop melodied he has going off constantly...boy, does it make you smile."- RPM Online



"New England's Kurt Baker makes some of the finest vintage sounding power pop out there. It sounds like when the Ramones would cover classic rock tunes from the 60's, mixed with the sweetness of Big Star and the huge guitar solos of Cheap Trick."- If It's Too Loud



"Kurt Baker continues to impress... sounds like a potential top-ten LP."- Power Popaholic

