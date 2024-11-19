LA-Based Tombstones In Their Eyes Ship Has Come In With New 'Asylum Harbour' Album





Named after a maritime phrase for a safe place to wait out a storm, 'Asylum Harbour' is an album of resurfacing, reflecting a new phase of healing after re-emerging from the pandemic. John Treanor shares, "The album has been ready for some time, so it's a relief to get it out.... Now we get to go out and play the songs from the new record live."



This follows earlier singles 'Sweet as Pie', 'I'm Not Like That', 'In Your Eyes' and the heaviest - 'I Like to Feel Good' with a video that oscillates between electrified stage performances and a chilled drive through LA, reflecting the transformation inherent in its lyrics about how one's inner strength and individuality can be a catalyst for positive change.



Tombstones In Their Eyes is made up of long-time members John Treanor (vocals & guitar), Stephen Striegel (drums), Courtney Davies (vocals) , Phil Cobb (guitar) and Paul Boutin (guitar), along with new band members Joel Wasko (bass) and Clea Cullen (vocals). This new record sees Treanor pull past the pain, numbness and chaos imbued in their previous album 'Sea of Sorrow'.



Tombstones In Their Eyes began a decade ago through demo-swapping between two childhood friends separated by geography (Treanor in LA and



On November 19, the 'Asylum Harbour' album will be released on CD and on snazzy red vinyl. It will also be available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.



TRACK LIST:

01. In Your Eyes

02. Sweet As Pie

03. Mirror

04. I Like to Feel Good

05. I'm Not Like That

06. Gimme Some Pain

07. By My Side

08. The Sky Is Blue

09. Set Me Free

10. I Am Cold



ALBUM CREDITS:

John Treanor - vocals & guitar

Paul Boutin - guitar & backing vocals

Phil Cobb - guitar

Stephen Striegel - drums & percussion

Nic Nifoussi - bass

Courtney Davies - harmony & backing vocals

Paul Roessler - keyboards, harmony & backing vocals



Recorded at Kitten Robot Studios in Los Angeles, CA

Produced and Engineered by Paul Roessler

Co-produced by John Treanor

Mastered by Alex DeYoung at DeYoung Masters



CD catalog #KR20241-CD (UPC 706091205507)

Vinyl album catalog #KR20241-LP (UPC 706091205514)



'I WANT TO FEEL GOOD' VIDEO CREDITS:

John Treanor - Director

Joel Wasko - Producer

Jon Beanland -



Amy Hu - Hair and Makeup

