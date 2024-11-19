South Carolina's The Yets Share Providential Single "3's" With Superb Video, Previewing Debut Album





12. Paper Ghost New York, NY (Top40 Charts) South Carolina-based alternative rock outfit The Yets presents their new single "3's", an evocative, haunting song that recounts the story of a circus performer teetering on a highwire, using her precarious balance as a powerful metaphor for the challenges of life.Previewing their debut album 'Pinup Girl', to be released in February, this new single arrives on the trail of the reverie-laden lead track, 'Define The Man'. Both offerings showcase their evolution as artists, blending modern and classic rock elements to create music that feels both fresh and timeless.Based in Myrtle Beach, The Yets features the creative synergy of guitarist-producer Craig Anderson Snook and vocalist Robin Wilson, both natives of the state. Their collaboration fuses Craig's dynamic guitar work and production expertise with Robin's rich, emotive vocals, resulting in a sound that is both powerful and distinctive. Further highlighted by their multi-instrumental performance abilities, The Yets have developed a sound which is truly their own. From composing to performing to production, Craig and Robin are a "duo" in the most genuine sense of the word.As the song "3's" unfolds, the lyrics become a vivid illustration of her life as a performer - each line reflecting the beauty and danger of her art. The imagery of the high wire evokes a sense of tension and vulnerability, symbolizing the constant struggle to maintain balance amidst the ups and downs of humanity. She reflects on the thrill of the spotlight and the applause that once filled the air, eerily acknowledging the solitude that accompanies the act.The chorus introduces the central theme of "3's", capturing the idea that life's challenges often come in waves-trinity, calamity, and the search for serenity amidst it all. Her realization that no one can save her from herself metaphorically deepens as she ponders the illusion of control and the fragility of her existence. Ultimately, the performer recognizes the beauty of her struggles yet understands she must face them alone. Capturing the essence of resilience and the complexity of life, the song leaves its listeners with a sense of empathy and introspection, as they traverse high wires of their own."Life is a three-ring circus, where ego and pride take center-stage, performing illusions of perfection until the act unravels, revealing the calamity beneath. This song captures the tension between the false perfection of the ego and the inevitable unraveling of that facade, and also explores the discord between the constructed self-image and the underlying truth of human vulnerability," says Robin Wilson. Craig Anderson Snook adds, "This song took on new dimensions for me when we did the video. Robin's theme evolved into images that conjured even more "3's" in my mind ... earth, fire, sky ... birth, death, afterlife... body, soul, spirit ... the list could go on. Musically, it crosses a few interesting borders from doom, to joy, to mystery; in sound."In 2022, The Yets made their debut with a critically acclaimed eponymous EP, praised for its melodic sophistication and emotional resonance. They are now releasing their full-length album, "Pinup Girl", which showcases their evolution as artists, blending modern and classic rock elements to create a sound that feels both fresh and timeless. Their music is marked by lush, atmospheric instrumentation, soulful melodies, and a seamless fusion of modern and classic rock influences, establishing The Yets as a distinctive presence in the alternative rock scene. Craig Anderson Snook, who played guitar for several popular bands in the 1980s, such as Gross Negligence, brings decades of musical experience to the duo. Robin, well known for her extensive touring with rock groups Skirt and Bachelors of Art (B.O.A.), adds depth and passion to their music. Craig's intricate compositions provide the perfect backdrop for Robin's voice to soar, creating immersive and atmospheric landscapes that push the boundaries of alternative rock.As of November 19, the "3's" single will be available fine online music stores and streamable via Spotify. The full album, out February 7, can be obtained digitally or on CD directly from the band via Bandcamp.CREDITS:Written and performed by Craig Anderson Snook Robin Wilson© 2024 Craig Anderson Snook/Robin Wilson Snook (BMI) Robin Wilson - vocals, other instruments Craig Anderson Snook - guitars, other instrumentsRecorded, mixed and produced by Craig Anderson Snook at 3's in Myrtle Beach, SCMastered by Jay MathesonVideos created and produced by The YetsAlbum and website art by Robin WilsonWebsite design by The YetsBand photos by Gordon & Jill BackmanTRACK LIST1. Define The Man2. 3's3. Black Sheep4. That's All5. Pinup Girl6. Enemy7. Chemistry8. Change My Mind9. Cronkite10. Hollow Oaks11. Broken Arrow12. Paper Ghost



