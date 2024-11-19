'Carrie Underwood: Reflection' Concert Special Coming To Hulu In January 2025





"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" captures a one-of-a-kind production conceived by Underwood specifically for Las



Underwood's "REFLECTION: The Las



Twenty years after winning the title herself, Underwood recently joined television's most widely recognized music competition series "American Idol" as the first-ever alum on the judging panel, alongside fellow music industry icons



"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" is executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and Ann Edelblute. It is co-executive produced by Frank Garritano and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.



The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage,



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency show "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency," eight-time GRAMMY(R) Award winner Carrie Underwood will showcase her highly successful career as a worldwide superstar in a concert special coming exclusively to Hulu in January. "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" will give audiences a front-row seat at the larger-than-life show Underwood has performed during her three-year plus run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood recently announced that she will conclude her reign as the venue's first and longest-running headliner on April 12, 2025."CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" captures a one-of-a-kind production conceived by Underwood specifically for Las Vegas to celebrate highlights of her career. The show features her greatest hits from nearly 20 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist, including 14 No. 1 hits and songs from eight of her studio albums. "REFLECTION" brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn't be packed up and moved from city to city on tour, including a show-stopping elevating waterfall feature to close the show. Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.Underwood's "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" marked the first-ever residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas and has been a highly touted, must-watch show since December 2021. For tickets or more information on Underwood's residency and final performances in March and April 2025, please visit axs.com/carrieinvegas.Twenty years after winning the title herself, Underwood recently joined television's most widely recognized music competition series "American Idol" as the first-ever alum on the judging panel, alongside fellow music industry icons Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The franchise's 23rd overall season premieres on March 9, 2025, on ABC, next day on Hulu."CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" is executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and Ann Edelblute. It is co-executive produced by Frank Garritano and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.The first artist to grace the Resorts World Theatre stage, Carrie Underwood opened the doors of the 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre with a sold-out premiere in December 2021. Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out numerous runs throughout the three-year run. For more information on these performances or to purchase tickets, visit AXS.com/carrieinvegas. Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) - three of which she co-produced - have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY(R) Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 17 American Music Awards, 10 People's Choice Awards, and 7 CMA Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her popular fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 12 consecutive seasons. In 2021, she became the first artist to perform at the Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency continues to play to packed houses through April 2025. A deluxe edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones which she co-produced, is out now. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June 2023. Earlier this year, Carrie created two additional channels, CARR-DIO by CARRIE'S COUNTRY and SAVIOR SUNDAY DAILY by CARRIE'S COUNTRY, both of which stream exclusively on the SiriusXM app. Carrie has recorded collaborations throughout her career showcasing her vocal versatility with a diverse list of artists spanning genres from Rock, Pop, R&B, Country, Gospel, Latin, and Hip-Hop including Aerosmith, Tony Bennett, John Legend, Brad Paisley, CeCe Winans, David Bisbal, Ludacris, Miranda Lambert, NEEDTOBREATHE, Papa Roach, Elvis Presley, and more. In Spring 2025, Carrie joins the judging panel for "American Idol," for the hit show's eighth season on ABC and Hulu. Her return to television's most widely recognized music competition celebrates the 20th anniversary of winning the title, joining Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges and longtime host Ryan Seacrest.



