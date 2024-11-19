Top40-Charts.com
Lindsay Lohan's 'Our Little Secret' Debuts On Netflix November 27, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lohan is quickly becoming a holiday rom-com fixture on Netflix; in 2022, she starred in Falling for Christmas, and earlier this year she won hearts with Irish Wish. Now, with Our Little Secret on the horizon, she says, "It's so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it's family time. When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special."

In Our Little Secret, two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.

CAST:
Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth.

OUR LITTLE SECRET premieres on Netflix, November 27.







