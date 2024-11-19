Top40-Charts.com
The 58th Annual CMA Awards Announces More Presenters - Watch Live On November 20, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Music's Biggest Night keeps getting bigger as the Country Music Association and ABC have announced presenters for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards." Hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC and is available next day on Hulu.

This year's CMA Awards presenters include the world's most decorated gymnast and advocate, Simone Biles; four-time CMA Award winner Clint Black; Emmy-nominated actor, starring in the hit FX drama "The Old Man," Jeff Bridges; singer, songwriter and music producer and currently co-starring in Paramount+'s "Landman," Mark Collie; CMA Award winner, Jordan Davis; 2024 World Series MVP, 2020 National League MVP, two-time World Series champion and first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freddie Freeman; award-winning actor starring in the hit ABC drama "Doctor Odyssey" Don Johnson; tractor aficionado, farming and history enthusiast Jackson Laux; eight-time CMA Award winner and Vocal Group of the Year nominee this year Little Big Town; Country artist Dustin Lynch; film, television and Broadway actress and recording artist Katharine McPhee; gospel music and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys; star of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Taylor Frankie Paul; three-time CMA Award winner Carly Pearce; creator of "Sundae Conversation," and shorter in person, Caleb Pressley; CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year Nate Smith; Broadway musical actor and star of ABC hit series "High Potential" Daniel Sunjata; CMA New Artist of the Year nominee this year Mitchell Tenpenny; and Oscar® Award-winning actor and musician and star of new hit Paramount+ series "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton.

With unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations and special tributes from some of the biggest names in music, "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" is a must-see event. Artists taking the CMA Awards stage include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Noah Kahan, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer, Alan Carter is the director, and Jon Macks is the head writer.






