Atlanta Falcons Continue To "Rise Up" In NFC South, As Rapper Drama Heads Back To Remix Anthem W/49 Luh DJ & 210 Toven





As the Falcons pull ahead as #1 in the NFC South, the Billboard-topping "Left, Right, Left" rapper and his team felt it was time to step those tailgate parties up a notch. Scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, fans across Atlanta will be blaring the vibrant new remix of "



"This song is not just a song. It's not just an anthem," explains Gemini Da Twinn, Co-CEO of Tymeless Entertainment Group. "It's a call to action. And I think that when DRAMA hits it, he hits it out the park. And that's what we're going to do by adding the new generation of Atlanta artists to the remix."



Shortly after meeting Gemini at the 2015 Core DJ retreat in Atlanta, Georgia, he signed to Tymeless Management under a management deal that same year. Tymeless Entertainment doubles over as a record label, with artists like 210 Toven, 49 Luh DJ, and Dyme Dior, signed to his roster, in addition to in-house producer Lingo TheHit Maker. The label itself has been run by Co-CEOs Gemini and Latosha "Nene" Ingram since 2020.



"



"



As for this fresh new wave of talent DRAMA introduces to the world, Newnan native 210 Toven signed to Tymeless in 2023 and is known for tracks like "Pop Off" and "Codeine." Likewise, Atlanta's own, 14-year-old 49 Luh DJ (and son of "Hardaway" rapper Derez De'Shon) has been making traction with his own "Come Here," as well as "



In addition to "Rise Up," DRAMA recently released "Amongst the Stars," the first song off of his forthcoming Redemption project, and is featured on 210 Toven's upcoming "Boffum," due for release early next year. October 12, 2024 was the 25th year anniversary of his single, "Left, Right, Left," an uncontested forerunner of the Trap and Crunk movements in Atlanta hip hop and an iconic piece of popular Atlanta culture.



