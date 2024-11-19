Top40-Charts.com
Brit Floyd Team With Alan Parsons For An Exclusive Limited Run Of West Coast Dates In Summer 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BRIT FLOYD—"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience…" by Rolling Stone—and ALAN PARSONS have collaborated to bring an extraordinary tour to the West Coast in summer 2025, creating a thrilling experience for fans of progressive and psychedelic rock. Presented by Palladium Entertainment, the exclusive limited engagement run spans several key venues across California and Nevada, kicking off July 11 at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles with stops in San Diego, CA, Reno, NV and Murphys, CA. The pairing of these artists will capture the essence of live music that both BRIT FLOYD and ALAN PARSONS are renowned for. The shows will highlight the artists' unique and captivating blend of musical innovation and tribute art, each bringing their distinct essence to the live stage, while the intricate light show and impeccable sound quality will captivate concertgoers.

Brit Floyd:
BRIT FLOYD capture the iconic sound, intricate compositions, and psychedelic visuals that made the original band legendary. Their dedication to authenticity has garnered them a loyal following worldwide, as they pay homage to the monumental contributions of Pink Floyd to rock music. Consisting of a talented group of musicians, BRIT FLOYD's performances are immersive experiences, meticulously recreating Pink Floyd's illustrious catalog's sonic depth and atmospheric qualities.

Alan Parsons:
This unique pairing teams BRIT FLOYD with ALAN PARSONS—a distinguished figure in the music industry, renowned for his work as a sound engineer, producer, and musician. PARSONS gained fame for his engineering work on albums such as the Beatles' Abbey Road, Al Stewart's Year of the Cat, as well as his role in crafting one of the best-selling albums of all time—Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon, which has sold over 45 million copies worldwide. The Alan Parsons Project, his symphonic rock band, further solidified his reputation with hits that combined elaborate production and progressive rock elements.

Tour Dates:
July 11 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
July 12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
July 15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
July 18 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheater






