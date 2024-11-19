Clay Aiken Unveils Spirited Rendition Of "Wonderful Christmastime"





Produced by Grammy Award-winner Ron Fair, the album marks Aiken's first studio project in over a decade, bringing a nostalgic yet contemporary twist to timeless holiday classics. The project includes a mix of cherished seasonal standards, reimagined in a way only Aiken can deliver, following a hiatus that saw him venture into politics and devote time to raising his teenage son.



'Christmas Bells Are Ringing' is a celebration of Aiken's return to the holiday music genre that helped solidify his place as a beloved artist. His previous holiday album, 'Merry Christmas With Love,' released in 2004, was a record-breaking success, selling nearly 300,000 copies in its first week and going platinum. It became the best-selling holiday album of that year, earning Aiken three Billboard



The new album is set to capture the festive spirit once again, with standout tracks including Nat King Cole's "Caroling, Caroling," a lush rendition of The Carpenters' "Merry Christmas, Darling" (one of Aiken's favorite inspirations), and a show-stopping reimagining of "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.



Clay Aiken's journey to fame began as the runner-up on season two of American Idol in 2003. His debut single, "This Is the Night," launched at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, while his first album, 'Measure of a Man,' achieved triple platinum status. Since then, Aiken has sold millions of albums, headlined national tours, starred on Broadway, and made significant strides as both a philanthropist and politician.



As this year marks the 20th anniversary of 'Merry Christmas With Love,' Aiken's latest album, 'Christmas Bells Are Ringing,' promises to bring the same timeless joy to listeners, making it an ideal soundtrack for the 2024 holiday season.



Track Listing for 'Christmas Bells Are Ringing':

Merry Christmas, Darling

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

Caroling, Caroling

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Pure Imagination

Ave Maria

All Year Long

Wonderful Christmastime

Magic Moments

On This Silent Night







Produced by Grammy Award-winner Ron Fair, the album marks Aiken's first studio project in over a decade, bringing a nostalgic yet contemporary twist to timeless holiday classics. The project includes a mix of cherished seasonal standards, reimagined in a way only Aiken can deliver, following a hiatus that saw him venture into politics and devote time to raising his teenage son.'Christmas Bells Are Ringing' is a celebration of Aiken's return to the holiday music genre that helped solidify his place as a beloved artist. His previous holiday album, 'Merry Christmas With Love,' released in 2004, was a record-breaking success, selling nearly 300,000 copies in its first week and going platinum. It became the best-selling holiday album of that year, earning Aiken three Billboard Music Awards.The new album is set to capture the festive spirit once again, with standout tracks including Nat King Cole's "Caroling, Caroling," a lush rendition of The Carpenters' "Merry Christmas, Darling" (one of Aiken's favorite inspirations), and a show-stopping reimagining of "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.Clay Aiken's journey to fame began as the runner-up on season two of American Idol in 2003. His debut single, "This Is the Night," launched at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, while his first album, 'Measure of a Man,' achieved triple platinum status. Since then, Aiken has sold millions of albums, headlined national tours, starred on Broadway, and made significant strides as both a philanthropist and politician.As this year marks the 20th anniversary of 'Merry Christmas With Love,' Aiken's latest album, 'Christmas Bells Are Ringing,' promises to bring the same timeless joy to listeners, making it an ideal soundtrack for the 2024 holiday season.Recently, Clay Aiken took to the stage at the United Way Benefit for Hurricane Relief to raise essential funds for communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The primetime special aired on the CBS Television Network and CMT, with live streaming available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The cause was especially meaningful to Aiken, a North Carolina native, who was deeply moved by the impact on his home state. More information can be found here.Track Listing for 'Christmas Bells Are Ringing':Merry Christmas, DarlingIt's The Most Wonderful Time Of The YearCaroling, CarolingDo You Hear What I Hear?Pure ImaginationAve MariaAll Year LongWonderful ChristmastimeMagic MomentsOn This Silent Night Clay Aiken most recently joined forces with friend and fellow American Idol Ruben Studdard for a highly anticipated North American, 82-date concert tour, reuniting the pair twenty years after their appearance on the show. Clay starred on Broadway in Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show at the Imperial Theater. The New York Times called the production 'A Christmas Miracle'. This came ten years after Clay's critically lauded Broadway debut in Monty Python's Spamalot. Catapulting to fame on season two of American Idol, he became the first Idol alum in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, to have a single certified platinum and to have an album certified triple platinum. As a concert artist he's played some of the most iconic venues in North America, including on the 2003 Independent Tour which Clay co-headlined with Kelly Clarkson.Clay's album, Measure Of A Man, also debuted at #1 with the highest first week sales by a debut artist. His 2004 holiday release, Merry Christmas With Love, set a record for the fastest selling holiday album of the SoundScan era and remains tied for the highest charting debut of a holiday album in Billboard history. He served 9 years as a UNICEF Ambassador and in 2003, he co-founded, with Diane Bubel, what is now the National Inclusion Project to advocate and increase opportunities for children with disabilities to be included in extracurricular activities (such as summer camps and after-school programs) with their non-disabled peers. Additional TV appearances include: 30 Rock, The Office, Scrubs, Days Of Our Lives, and Law & Order: SVU. Additional 2nd place finishes include: The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and the NC 2nd District US House race in 2014. Beyond all of his successes (and near successes) his proudest accomplishment remains his son, Parker.




