Stephen Day Announces Extensive Headline Tour

4/11/25 - Austin, TX - 3Ten ACL Live New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville-based soul-pop singer/songwriter Stephen Day announces an extensive 2025 headline tour with stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles, Austin and more. The tour is in support of Day's recent LP Gold Mine, which came out this summer. Day just wrapped a run with Lawrence following previous support slots with Stephen Sanchez, Teddy Swims and Ben Rector and appearances at Wanderland Festival in the Philippines and Jazz Around Festival in Poland. See a full list of dates below and at stephenday.org."I simply cannot wait to get this new album out on the road," shares Day. "I love these songs, the band is feeling amazing, and we're going to be playing in some amazing venues. I can't wait to see my people in each of these cities. I'm just so stoked on this music, and playing it live for y'all will really bring it to life!"Last week, Day released the theatrical music video for "A Bar on the West Side of Town" from the new record. A concept album of sorts, Gold Mine follows the narrative of trying to find, keep and hold onto something real - a "gold mine." The LP combines the likeness of '60s country and '70s soul music, but with a modern approach to production. Day also recently put out the exuberant holiday original "Christmas All Over" and its lighthearted music video which features a Toyota Tacoma as a modern day Santa's sleigh.The Georgia native has garnered 140M cumulative on demand streams since debuting in 2016 with his EP Undergrad Romance and the Moses in Me, which features the streaming hit "Autumn's Song" (18M+ streams). Following the EP, he released a handful of projects including a pandemic EP, Original Songs and Sound, which featured a collaboration with Allen Stone on its deluxe edition, and three full length albums.Tour Dates:2/19/25 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry2/20/25 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall2/21/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable2/22/25 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig2/26/25 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom2/28/25 - Boston, MA - Sonia at Middle East3/1/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy3/2/25 - Washington, DC - Union Stage3/4/25 - Carborro, NC - Back Room at Cat's Cradle3/8/25 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West3/18/25 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East3/19/25 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn3/21/24 - St. Louis, MO - Duck Room at Blueberry Hill3/22/25 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar3/24/25 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall3/25/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge3/27/25 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's3/28/25 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre3/30/25 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord4/1/25 - San Diego, CA - Casbah4/5/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour4/7/25 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge4/10/25 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co4/11/25 - Austin, TX - 3Ten ACL Live



