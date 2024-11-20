Andrea Bocelli's 'A Weekend In Napa Valley' General Ticket On-Sale Begins December 4





Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tickets for iconic tenor Andrea Bocelli's June 2025 event, A Weekend in Napa, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 4 at 10AM PT. The multi-night curated experience set in Napa Valley, will feature sunset performances, culinary offerings, winery visits, daily experiences throughout the Napa Valley, and more.Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20, Andrea & Veronica Bocelli will host a limited-seating VIP dinner featuring special guest performers curated by the couple. Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 will feature Andrea Bocelli's famed performances featuring the Oakland Symphony during sunset at Charles Krug Winery, an iconic Napa Valley winery. The historic, world-class estate will be brought to life through a one-of-a-kind Bocelli Village featuring food, wine, art, and unique merchandise offerings, all amidst the breathtaking views of Napa Valley.This weekend is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 3 at 10AM PT, alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will also gain access on Tuesday, December 3 at 10AM PT.Guests can build their own experience with a custom package builder and advance concierge booking service now available. For more information and details on hotel stays, ticket packages, weekend VIP enhancements and daily activities throughout Napa, please visit www.aweekendinnapa.com.Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli's annual winter tour dates are currently on sale. The US dates include two nights in New York City as Bocelli returns to the famed Madison Square Garden for his annual holiday show on December 18 and 19. Tickets are also on sale for his February tour, which will once again honor Valentine's Day, and June tour, which will include five shows in the lead up to Napa. For more information and tickets, please visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocelli's iconic career. He recently released Duets via Decca Records / Sugar Music, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and Classical Crossover Albums chart. The 32-track album features a variety of Bocelli's most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol G, and more. His concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which commemorates his three-day July concert event in Italy, is in theaters now.As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Andrea Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa Dates:June 20 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CAJune 21 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CAJune 22 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA Andrea Bocelli December 2024 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga ArenaThursday, December 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterSaturday, December 7, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand GardenSunday, December 8, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *First performance at The ForumWednesday, December 11, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate ArenaSaturday, December 14, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD GardenSunday, December 15, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaWednesday, December 18, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenThursday, December 19, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenSunday, December 22, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena Andrea Bocelli February 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *with Omaha SymphonySaturday, February 8, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *with Knoxville SymphonyThursday, February 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaFriday, February 14, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket ArenaSunday, February 16, 2025 - Sunrise, FL - Amarent Arena Andrea Bocelli June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic OrchestraThursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston Symphony OrchestraFriday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterSunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa SymphonyTuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *with Colorado Symphony



