Andrea Bocelli's 'A Weekend In Napa Valley' General Ticket On-Sale Begins December 4

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Tickets for iconic tenor Andrea
Bocelli's June 2025 event, A Weekend in Napa, will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 4 at 10AM PT. The multi-night curated experience set in Napa Valley, will feature sunset performances, culinary offerings, winery visits, daily experiences throughout the Napa Valley, and more.
Over the course of three days - Friday, June 20, Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 - Bocelli will invite his guests to experience Napa Valley to the fullest extent and enjoy a variety of offerings. On Friday, June 20, Andrea
& Veronica Bocelli will host a limited-seating VIP dinner featuring special guest performers curated by the couple. Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 will feature Andrea
Bocelli's famed performances featuring the Oakland Symphony during sunset at Charles Krug Winery, an iconic Napa Valley winery. The historic, world-class estate will be brought to life through a one-of-a-kind Bocelli Village featuring food, wine, art, and unique merchandise offerings, all amidst the breathtaking views of Napa Valley.
This weekend is sponsored by global investment firm Stifel. The Stifel pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 3 at 10AM PT, alongside a special early on-sale for Citi cardholders, with access to pre-sale tickets at www.citientertainment.com. Andrea
Bocelli Fan Club members will also gain access on Tuesday, December 3 at 10AM PT.
Guests can build their own experience with a custom package builder and advance concierge booking service now available. For more information and details on hotel stays, ticket packages, weekend VIP enhancements and daily activities throughout Napa, please visit www.aweekendinnapa.com.
Meanwhile, tickets for Bocelli's annual winter tour dates are currently on sale. The US dates include two nights in New York City as Bocelli returns to the famed Madison Square
Garden for his annual holiday show on December 18 and 19. Tickets are also on sale for his February tour, which will once again honor Valentine's Day, and June tour, which will include five shows in the lead up to Napa. For more information and tickets, please visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.
2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea
Bocelli's iconic career. He recently released Duets via Decca Records / Sugar Music, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Classical Albums chart and Classical Crossover Albums chart. The 32-track album features a variety of Bocelli's most beloved collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Celine
Dion, and Luciano
Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol
G, and more. His concert film, Andrea
Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which commemorates his three-day July concert event in Italy, is in theaters now.
As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea
Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music
Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Andrea
Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa Dates:
June 20 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CA
June 21 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA
June 22 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA
Andrea
Bocelli December 2024 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden
Sunday, December 8, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum *First performance at The Forum
Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sunday, December 15, 2024 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Wednesday, December 18, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Thursday, December 19, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square
Garden
Sunday, December 22, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Arena
Andrea
Bocelli February 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):
Thursday, February 6, 2025 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center *with Omaha Symphony
Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
at Food City Center *with Knoxville Symphony
Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Friday, February 14, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Sunday, February 16, 2025 - Sunrise, FL - Amarent Arena
Andrea
Bocelli June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale):
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston
Symphony Orchestra
Friday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa Symphony
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
*with Colorado Symphony