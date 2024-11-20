Stevie Wonder Brings "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" In Celebration Of 25 Years Of House Full Of Toys





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stevie Wonder announces today that he will bring the critically acclaimed performance, "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart" to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 14th, in celebration of the 25th House Full of Toys benefit concert. The 25-time GRAMMY winner - whose other accolades include an Academy Award, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom among countless other honors - completed 11 sold-out performances across the nation this Fall to amazing reviews.This performance, titled "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart", is produced by Wonder Productions, and promoted by AEG Presents in partnership with Free Lunch.As a special thank you, Wonder will be offering a designated number of complimentary tickets to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation's broken heart.Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at Noon PT via cryptoarena.comHouse Full of Toys will benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Concertgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or gift of joy. Your charitable gift is 100% tax deductible as no goods or services will be provided in consideration for your gift. Wonder's We Are You Foundation is a nonprofit organization, IRC501(c)(3).Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and iconic figures in popular music. At the age of 12, he was the youngest recording artist to achieve a #1 single with "Fingertips, Part 2", and also the first to simultaneously reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles and Album Charts. To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award and Stevie's iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.Equally laudable are his humanitarian efforts, philanthropic leadership, and generosity of spirit. In 1983, Stevie spearheaded the realization of "Martin Luther King Day" as a national holiday and his song "Happy Birthday," became the rallying song for the movement. His participation in the 1985 " We Are The World " fundraiser for hunger in Africa is a music industry milestone while his involvement to put an end to apartheid in South Africa is legendary. He is the youngest recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors, is a Commander of France's National Order of Arts and Letters and has been inducted into, among others, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Hall of Fame. Stevie is the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and is a designated U.N. Messenger of Peace with special focus on persons with disabilities. Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.



