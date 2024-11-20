Blue Note Records Signs Brandon Woody Acclaimed Trumpeter & Composer Will Release His Debut Album In Spring 2025





"It's a huge honor to be a part of this label's legacy," says Woody. "I am excited to begin this new era in collaboration with Blue Note."



"Brandon is one of those rare artists who possesses both a vibrant vision and the chops and knowledge to manifest it," says Blue Note President Don Was. "As such, he is a natural exponent of the Blue Note Ethos and we're proud to welcome him to the family."



Esteemed critics Marcus J. Moore and



Writer Nate Chinen co-signed their Woody endorsement in a rave review of the trumpeter's "powerfully transporting show" in Philadelphia this summer on The Gig. Chinen wrote that "Woody has racked up a ton of experience on [the Baltimore] scene — forming connections, hosting residencies, garnering accolades," and praised both his remarkable sound ("dark and burnished, low-gloss, with a cutting edge that he can sharpen or dull on command") and Upendo ("the band achieves a deeply impressive cohesion").



Trumpeter and composer



After attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, Woody went on to study at the Brubeck



Woody formed his longtime band Upendo in 2017 while still in school as a vehicle to perform his own original compositions. A modern jazz juggernaut, Upendo is a multi-generational and expandable group that features a core quartet of pianist Troy Long, bassist Michael Saunders, and drummer



Woody's work has garnered the attention of international brands which has led to collaborations with Calvin Klein (One Future), Saucony, Vogue Italy, Nike, Reebok X Eames, Union Los Angeles, High Snobiety X Newport Jazz Festival, and Plain Jane. Woody had the opportunity of casting musicians and acting as a band leader in the Apple TV series Lady in the Lake.



