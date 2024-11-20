New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated global superstar Post Malone
is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date with Post Malone
Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, kicking off in April 2025. Known for redefining the modern concert experience with his genre-blending sound and electrifying stage presence, Post will bring a massive production to 25 stadiums across the United States and Canada.
Beginning April 29 at Salt Lake City's Rice-Eccles Stadium, Post Malone
Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by T-Mobile, the official wireless partner of The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024. With venues that include Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and the iconic Citi Field in New York City, Post Malone
is set to deliver unforgettable performances across North America
before wrapping up July 1 at San Francisco's Oracle Park.
Adding to the excitement, Post Malone
will be joined by the breakout sensation Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music. Fans will also enjoy the eclectic sounds of Sierra
Ferrell on select dates, whose genre-defying style and soul-stirring vocals make her an exceptional addition to this star-studded lineup.
Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was just nominated for a GRAMMY® award for "Best Country Album." Included on the album was hit single "I Had Some Help
" featuring Morgan Wallen
which crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. "I Had Some Help
" also landed the #1 title on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart for 2024 and was just nominated for a GRAMMY® for "Best Country Song" and "Best Country Duo/Group Performance."
TICKETS: Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets will be available first starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Wednesday, November 20. The Artist Presale will begin on Friday, November 22. Additional presales will run ahead of the general onsale beginning on Tuesday, November 26 at 12pm local time at livenation.com
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Post Malone
Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm local time until Monday, November 25 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
As the official wireless partner of the tour, T-Mobile is giving customers exclusive access to preferred tickets at every U.S. tour stop — even sold-out shows. T-Mobile customers can get their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show, just another benefit of having Magenta
Status, the Un-carrier's suite of premium perks and experiences. For more information, visit t-mobile.com/music.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR 2025 DATES:
Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^
Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^
Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^
Fri May 09 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium^
Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^
Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^
Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^
Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^
Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^
Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^
Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^
Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^
Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^
Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium
Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field
Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*
Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder
Ridge Nature Arena
Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State
Farm Stadium*
Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium
Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park
Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
*Without Jelly Roll
^With Sierra
Ferrell
A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone
regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations
" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone
is one of our generation's literary geniuses.
Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That
" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink
" featuring Blake
Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help
" with Morgan
Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help
" it crash-landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. This fall, Post wrapped his record breaking F-1 Trillion Tour.
In 2023, he released his fifth album AUSTIN. That same year, he garnered a "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" GRAMMY® Award nomination for "I Like You (A Happier Song)
" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. In 2022, Post released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] reaching 20x platinum, or double diamond, in the United States. This makes it the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation.
In 2019, his third full-length album, Hollywood's Bleeding, arrived at platinum status and eventually went triple platinum. It reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.
Post's catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), "I Fall Apart
" (Diamond), "Psycho
" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), "White Iverson
" (Diamond), "Better Now
" (Diamond), and more. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone
simply doesn't stop.