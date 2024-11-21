Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21 November, 2024

"Don't Hate" By Jahdyn Faith- R&B Sensation

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
"Don't Hate" By Jahdyn Faith- R&B Sensation
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising R&B sensation Jahdyn Faith is unveiling her latest single, "Don't Hate," and a stunning video visualizer. Released under Rocstar World and Warner Music Group, this mid-tempo track exudes confidence and charm, continuing her musical journey toward her debut EP. In "Don't Hate," Jahdyn reflects on the lessons learned growing up in Los Angeles, a city often consumed by material success. While luxury and fame may be idolized, Jahdyn's message is clear: true fulfillment comes from within.

"This song encapsulates both sides," Jahdyn explains. "It's fun to enjoy the fruits of my labor and live luxuriously, but I don't need any of those things to help me shine. True success, joy, and fulfillment come from walking in my purpose and being who my Creator created me to be."

This single celebrates confidence, self-worth, and owning your achievements. With a seamless blend of soulful melodies and powerful vocals, "Don't Hate" embodies the same vibrant production fans have come to expect from Jahdyn Faith, while introducing a fresh sound that's all about empowerment. It's the perfect song to listen to when getting ready to go out with friends, preparing for a hot date, or anytime you need a boost of motivation.
"This record is NOT a breakup song," Jahdyn says with a laugh. "It was so much fun to create and write about feeling confident."

Jahdyn Faith is riding the momentum of her breakthrough hit, "Tru Story," which climbed to #12 on the US iTunes Chart, surpassing major artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. A rising voice in the industry, Jahdyn Faith is known for her rich vocals and authentic musical storytelling. Her work seamlessly blends diverse influences, creating relatable songs to inspire her growing audience. After gaining attention with her previous charting single leading up to her debut EP, Jahdyn is poised to continue her ascent with the release of "Don't Hate."
Fans can listen to "Don't Hate" on all major streaming platforms, available November 22, 2024






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0049939 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040459632873535 secs