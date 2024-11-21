Top40-Charts.com
News
Country 21 November, 2024

Rising Artist TT Is Proving To Be Unstoppable With His Brand New Single "My Confession"

Rising Artist TT Is Proving To Be Unstoppable With His Brand New Single "My Confession"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "'My Confession' tells the story of a man struggling with a feeling of hopelessness as he and his wife find themselves facing financial hardship," TT shares, admitting that, "There have been many times in my deeper relationships (and not just romantic) when I have felt inadequate. Deep down, I just want to care for those I love, whether that's a partner, children, friends, or others in need, and I struggle with feeling like I never give enough." "When writing the song, I always envisioned that it took place in a small, impoverished, and dying desert American community," he continues. The video follows a couple in exactly that type of town, as the husband struggles with guilt about the situation. "The strength of their bond keeps them together through the tough times, but he feels like he is failing the person he loves, who remains a rock and a loyal companion," explains TT. "The song is his way of confessing that his perceived failures feel like a great sin, and acknowledging his gratitude for her support and forgiveness."

For TT, music has always represented an opportunity to turn struggles into something beautiful and empowering. Diagnosed with a chronic kidney condition as a child, TT spent years dealing with the physical pain and emotional trauma of a disease that left him crippled at a young age. As he relearned to walk, he found comfort in music — not only the musical theater songs that his mom sang around the house, but a wide mix of country, classical, and rock & roll, influences that would eventually merge into the sonic amalgamation heard on Man on the Corner.

In 2023, TT learned that his kidney disease had come out of remission, and he spent months in and out of hospitals. Given a short life expectancy, he realized he wanted to spend whatever time he had left focusing on what mattered most and, therefore, would return to his original passion - music. Choosing bold inspiration over blind fear, TT rounded up a band of A-list instrumentalists and spent time in a Los Angeles recording studio, where he sang like his life depended on it. By the time he received the miraculous news that his disease had once again entered remission, he had already finished a nine-song album — one whose seize-the-day message was truly universal.

Continuing to establish himself as a fearless storyteller, the Americana troubadour, TT, shares his third music video, "My Confession." His forthcoming debut album, Man on the Corner, is rooted in his own eclectic musical tastes and personal experiences, observations made, lessons learned, and social implications of various challenges.






