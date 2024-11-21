Nonesuch Releases Special Edition Of Wilco's Grammy-Winning 'A Ghost Is Born' February 7 In Celebration Of Album's 20th Anniversary





In conjunction with the release of the new deluxe edition, Nonesuch will also make available a new vinyl pressing of the original album in a two-disc package, and a two-CD expanded version of the original album with bonus track highlights from the full deluxe edition repertoire. The two-CD version will also be available on streaming services worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nonesuch releases a deluxe edition of Wilco's 2004 Grammy Award-winning album A Ghost Is Born on February 7, 2025. The box set comprises either nine vinyl LPs and four CDs or nine CDs - including the original album, alternates, outtakes, and demos, charting the making of A Ghost Is Born - plus the complete 2004 concert recording from Boston's Wang Center and the band's "fundamentals" workshop sessions. It includes sixty-five previously unreleased music tracks as well as a forty-eight-page hardcover book with previously unpublished photos and a new liner note by Grammy-winning writer Bob Mehr. An alternate version of "Handshake Drugs," recorded during the studio sessions at New York's Sear Sound, twenty-one years ago this month, on November 13, 2003, is available now. Ghost Is Born was released commercially on June 22, 2004, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard chart. The album, which Mehr calls "an eclectic array of dark ballads, upbeat pop songs, Krautrock chug, noise rock freakouts, and roots rock abandon," was widely acclaimed as one of 2004's best, appearing in year-end lists of Mojo, NPR, NME, the Associated Press, The Wire, Rolling Stone, the Village Voice, and Uncut, among many others. The album earned the band its first Grammy, for Best Alternative Music Album. The album also won a Grammy for Best Recording Package."Another engrossing, unorthodox record," said Mojo. "With the low-key yet magnificent A Ghost Is Born Tweedy's offering plenty more reasons to believe in the redemptive powers of Wilco.""There's a sense that every note and sound on Ghost," said Rolling Stone, "even the spontaneous ones, have been selected for private but rigorous reasons. A drum tap here, a glimmering hammer dulcimer there, a jab of distorted guitar, an echo suddenly opening new spaces—on Ghost, they say what words cannot.""Spectacular," exclaimed Uncut in a five-star review. "Their most engaging album yet. Wilco are getting closer and closer to their essence."For the A Ghost Is Born recording, Wilco was Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Leroy Bach, Glenn Kotche, and Mikael Jorgensen; Jim O'Rourke, who mixed the band's previous release Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, co-produced the album with Wilco. Leroy Bach left Wilco at the completion of the sessions and the band announced the addition of two new members: Pat Sansone and Nels Cline. Sansone and Cline toured with Wilco to promote AGIB and that lineup has remained unchanged since 2004. As Tweedy said to Mehr for his new liner note, "Making that record, and then finding this lineup, that was the start of something—of having a band that can play anything. That's why, twenty years later, we're still here and still going." Wilco first began sessions for what would become A Ghost Is Born in early 2002 at Chicago's Soma E.M.S., where they had mixed Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. Much of the album was tracked live in the studio with O'Rourke and engineer Chris Shaw. They also reunited there with engineer and soon-to-be-bandmate Mikael Jorgensen.At Soma, the band began sketching out music using Tweedy's notebooks of lyrics, poetry, and prose. Mehr notes: "In between more traditional song tracking, the group would engage in a series of conceptual improvisations in the studio. These musical experiments, broadly known as 'Fundamentals' …were part of what Kotche said was 'an attempt to search for a new group identity. To see what we could make this band into.'"In the fall of 2003, the band relocated to New York to finish recording at Sear Sound. "It seemed like the band needed to get out of Chicago, get out of the working mode they'd been in, and only be thinking about making a record," O'Rourke told Mehr. There, playing together in the corner of a large studio, the album began to take its final shape.Emerging from a period of addiction and rehab, Tweedy discussed how he feels about A Ghost Is Born in retrospect. As he told Mehr, "I was worried the album was going to feel like something dark and not me anymore. But the album was ahead of me as a person. It was the part of me that I was trying to preserve—enthusiastic and furious about the world, as well as open and loving. I reached that in the music, before I could get there emotionally on my own." Ghost Is Born was the second Wilco release on Nonesuch Records, preceded by the landmark Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. The relationship with Nonesuch would last nearly a decade and include two more studio albums—Sky Blue Sky and Wilco (the album)—along with a live album and a live DVD, plus reissues of earlier records, before Wilco began its own label, dBpm. Ghost Is Born 9 LP & 4 CD / 9 CD Deluxe Edition65 previously unreleased tracks Ghost Is Born:1. At Least That's What You Said2. Hell Is Chrome3. Spiders (Kidsmoke)4. Muzzle of Bees5. Hummingbird6. Handshake Drugs7. Wishful Thinking8. Company in My Back9. I'm A Wheel10. Theologians11. Less Than You Think12. The Late GreatsdBpm: Outtakes/Alternates 1:1. At Least That's What You Said (8/13/02 SOMA-Chicago)2. Hell Is Chrome (10/5/03 SOMA-Chicago)3. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (9/28/03 SOMA-Chicago)4. Muzzle Of Bees (7/15/03 SOMA-Chicago)5. Hummingbird (2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago)6. Handshake Drugs (11/13/03 Sear Sound-NYC)7. Wishful Thinking (11/1/03 Sear Sound-NYC)8. Company In My Back (2/8/03 Hothouse-St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia)9. I'm A Wheel (August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)10. Theologians (3/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)11. Less Than You Think (11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)12. The Late Greats (7/19/03 SOMA-Chicago)13. Kicking Television (3/18/03 SOMA-Chicago)14. The High Heat (2/5/02 SOMA-Chicago)15. Panthers (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)16. Diamond Claw (3/21/03 SOMA-Chicago)17. Bob Dylan's 49th Beard (June 2002 SOMA-Chicago)18. More Like The Moon (2/8/02 SOMA-Chicago Version)19. Improbable Germany (10/7/03 SOMA-Chicago)Unstitched: Outtakes/Alternates 2:1. Handshake Drugs (First Version) (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)2. Hummingbird (February 2002 recorded live during tracking at SOMA-Chicago)3. The High Heat (2/4/02 SOMA-Chicago)4. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (February 2002 SOMA-Chicago)5. Diamond Claw (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)6. Muzzle Of Bees (October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)7. Like A Stone (11/10/03 Sear Sound-NYC)8. Leave Me (Like You Found Me) (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)9. Losing Interest (11/11/03 Sear Sound-NYC)10. Old Maid (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)11. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (August 2002 SOMA-Chicago)12. Panthers (October 2003 Sear Sound-NYC)13. Muzzle Of Bees (7/16/03 SOMA-Chicago)14. Diamond Claw (10/9/03 SOMA-Chicago)15. Losing Interest (7/20/03 SOMA-Chicago)16. Spiders (Kidsmoke) (October 2003 SOMA-Chicago)17. The Thanks I Get (6/26/02 SOMA-Chicago)18. Two Hat Blues (March 2003 SOMA-Chicago)19. Improbable Germany (January 2002 Pre-Production Loft session-Chicago)The Hook at The Wang - (Live October 2, 2004 at the Wang Center-Boston, MA):1. Muzzle Of Bees2. Company In My Back3. I Am Trying To Break Your Heart4. A Shot In The Arm5. Hell Is Chrome6. Handshake Drugs7. Jesus, Etc.8. Hummingbird9. I'm Always In Love10. At Least That's What You Said11. Ashes Of American Flags12. Theologians13. I'm The Man Who Loves You14. Poor Places15. Spiders (Kidsmoke)16. She's A Jar17. A Magazine Called Sunset18. Kingpin19. The Late Greats20. I'm A Wheel21. Via Chicago22. California Stars23. Christ For PresidentFundamentals:1. Fundamental 12. Fundamental 23. Fundamental 34. Fundamental 45. Fundamental 56. Fundamental 67. Fundamental 7In conjunction with the release of the new deluxe edition, Nonesuch will also make available a new vinyl pressing of the original album in a two-disc package, and a two-CD expanded version of the original album with bonus track highlights from the full deluxe edition repertoire. The two-CD version will also be available on streaming services worldwide.



