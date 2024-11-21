Top40-Charts.com
Lady Gaga Debuts 'Disease (The Poison Live)' Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 13-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga continues to expand the sonic landscape of her latest single, "DISEASE," now unveiling "DISEASE (THE POISON LIVE)," a guitar-driven rendition of the lead single from her forthcoming album, due February 2025.

Produced by Lady Gaga, this intimate new version follows last week's acoustic release, "DISEASE (THE ANTIDOTE LIVE)," showcasing her unparalleled musicianship and ability to transform powerful pop songs into multidimensional works of art.

Originally released on October 25, each version of "DISEASE" highlights a different facet of the track's emotional intensity and versatility, reaffirming Lady Gaga's unparalleled skill in creating songs that are as impactful in their full, hard-hitting production as they are in their stripped-back, rawest form. The song continues to captivate, offering a glimpse into her highly anticipated forthcoming album (affectionately dubbed LG7). While rooted in pop, the project is an exploration of genres, textures, and emotions, weaving together vulnerability, intensity, and soulful expression.

Upon its release, "DISEASE" was praised by critics and fans alike, with HARPER'S BAZAAR calling the song "classic Gaga in the best way," while BBC celebrated its "dark, dazzlingly maximalist" sound. CLASH highlighted its "killer chorus," and THE INDEPENDENT called it "her best in a long while," describing the song as a "potent dose of dungeon-dark electro-pop." THE GUARDIAN commended its "fizzing, distorted synths" and "pounding, slightly industrial beat," noting it "evokes memories of late 00s Gaga," while ROLLING STONE celebrated its "cavernous synth line" and "classic Gaga shout-along chorus."

The accompanying music video, directed by Tanu Muino, received similar acclaim. VOGUE called it "one of the best videos of the year," while W described it as a "cinematic, almost theater-like experience" with UPROXX praising the "haunting visual" for making the track's passionate lyrics "all the more believable."






