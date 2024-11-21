Top40-Charts.com
The 58th CMA Awards 2024: Complete Winners List
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music's biggest stars were honored at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Morgan Wallen, who led the night with seven nominations, took home the evening's top award, entertainer of the year.

Chris Stapleton, who entered the night with five nominations, won song of the year and single of the year for "White Horse" and was also named male vocalist of the year for an eighth time.

Lainey Wilson took home music video of the year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," while Cody Johnson won album of the year for "Leather."

The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Wilson, aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday.

See the complete list of 2024 CMA Award winners below.
Entertainer of the year: Morgan Wallen
Female vocalist of the year: Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton
Vocal duo of the year: Brooks & Dunn
Album of the year: "Leather" - Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
Music video of the year: "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" - Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy)
New artist of the year: Megan Moroney
Musician of the year: Charlie Worsham - Guitar
Song of the year: "White Horse" - Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
Single of the year: "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Musical event of the year: "you look like you love me" - Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy).






