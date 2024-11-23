Critically Acclaimed Instrumental Trio LA LOM Release New Single "La Tijera"





LA LOM Tour Dates:

12.1 | The Basement East — Nashville, TN

12.3 | Terminal West — Atlanta, GA

12.5 | Eulogy at Burial Beer Co — Asheville, NC

12.6 | The Southern Cafe and

12.7 | Union Stage — Washington, DC

12.8 | Underground Arts — Philadelphia, PA

12.10 | Colony — Woodstock, NY

12.11 | Webster Hall — New York, NY

12.13 | Thunderbird Cafe &

12.14 | A&R

12.15 | Zanzabar —Louisville, KY



12.31 | The Glass House — Pomona, CA



**Support for Thee Sacred Souls

2.13 | La Cigale — Paris, FR**

2.15 | Paradiso — Amsterdam, NL**

2.16 | Annabel — Rotterdam, NL**

2.18 | SWG3 Galvanizers — Glasgow, GB**

2.19 | 3Olympia Theatre — Dublin, IE**

2.21 | Roundhouse — London, GB**

2.22 | Roundhouse — London, GB**

2.25 | Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, BE**

2.27 | Muffathalle — Munich, DE**

2.28 | Metropol — Berlin, DE**

3.1 | Fabrik — Hamburg, DE**

3.4 |

3.5 | Fållan — Stockholm, SE**

3.6 | Amager Bio — Copenhagen, DK**



3.26 - 3.30 | Treefort



5.8 - 5.10 | Viva El Gonzo — Cabo San Lucas, MX



++Support for Leon Bridges

5.16 | Orpheum Theatre New Orleans — New Orleans, LA++

5.22 | Ford Amphitheatre — Colorado Springs, CO++

5.23 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO++

5.28 | Edgefield Amphitheatre — Troutdale, OR++

5.30 | Remlinger Farms — Carnation, WA++

5.31 | Remlinger Farms — Carnation, WA++

6.1 | Hayden Homes Amphitheatre — Bend, OR++



6.21 | Green River Festival — Greenfield, MA

7.4 | Zootown Festival — Missoula, MT

7.24 | FloydFest — Floyd, VA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Critically acclaimed instrumental trio LA LOM have released their new single "La Tijera." It is a Cumbia-leaning track that complements their recently released debut album, The Los Angeles League of Musicians, which NPR said offers a "nostalgic, romanticized portrait of Los Angeles." "La Tijera" arrives as the band prepares to embark on a series of headlining tour dates across the East Coast, kicking off in Nashville on December 1st. Listen to "La Tijera" below and see below for more information on tour dates.In the vibrant tapestry of Los Angeles's music scene, LA LOM stands out for its ability to seamlessly weave together the diverse genres and cultures of the city into its music. Short for The Los Angeles League of Musicians, LA LOM is composed of LA natives Zac Sokolow (Guitar), Jake Faulkner (Bass), and Nicholas Baker (Drums/Percussion). Speaking on the inspiration for "La Tijera," guitarist Zac Sokolow says:"La Tijera is the name of a street in Inglewood (South Los Angeles) that I lived on for years when I was a kid. It means "the scissor". I don't look back at that time very fondly, but sometimes difficult memories inspire cathartic music. The descending melody sounds a little bit like a sharp blade tearing through the thick and heavy dragging percussion. We were listening to a lot of Cumbia Villera from Argentina while we came up with this song in the middle of a tour, and recorded it at a studio outside Chicago."Their critically-acclaimed debut album for Verve Records, The Los Angeles League of Musicians, seamlessly weaves together the diverse genres and cultures of Los Angeles. They find inspiration in the classic Mexican Boleros and the Cumbia Sonidera woven into the very fabric of LA's soundscape, resonating through the streets from car stereos, backyard parties, and lively dance halls. Added to this is the guitar-driven twang of Peruvian Chicha, Bakersfield Country, traditional folk music from Sicily, Turkey and beyond, plus soulful ballads from the 1950s and '60s that they grew up listening to on LA's oldies station, K-EARTH 101, evoking the laid-back aesthetic that defines the region.Laid back and lo-fi, they bottle up the energy of a crowded dance floor, a hot, sweaty night - songs that were designed to make you want to sway your hips.In support of the album, they have been selling out major rooms across the U.S. throughout 2024, and have made their festival debuts at Newport Folk and Pitchfork London among many others. The East Coast leg of their tour kicks off with a stop at Nashville's Basement East on December 1st, before continuing at iconic venues including New York's Webster Hall, Philadelphia's Underground Arts, and DC's Union Stage, among others.LA LOM Tour Dates:12.1 | The Basement East — Nashville, TN12.3 | Terminal West — Atlanta, GA12.5 | Eulogy at Burial Beer Co — Asheville, NC12.6 | The Southern Cafe and Music Hall — Charlottesville, VA12.7 | Union Stage — Washington, DC12.8 | Underground Arts — Philadelphia, PA12.10 | Colony — Woodstock, NY12.11 | Webster Hall — New York, NY12.13 | Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA12.14 | A&R Music Bar — Columbus, OH12.15 | Zanzabar —Louisville, KY12.31 | The Glass House — Pomona, CA**Support for Thee Sacred Souls2.13 | La Cigale — Paris, FR**2.15 | Paradiso — Amsterdam, NL**2.16 | Annabel — Rotterdam, NL**2.18 | SWG3 Galvanizers — Glasgow, GB**2.19 | 3Olympia Theatre — Dublin, IE**2.21 | Roundhouse — London, GB**2.22 | Roundhouse — London, GB**2.25 | Ancienne Belgique — Brussels, BE**2.27 | Muffathalle — Munich, DE**2.28 | Metropol — Berlin, DE**3.1 | Fabrik — Hamburg, DE**3.4 | Rockefeller — Oslo, NO**3.5 | Fållan — Stockholm, SE**3.6 | Amager Bio — Copenhagen, DK**3.26 - 3.30 | Treefort Music Fest — Boise, ID5.8 - 5.10 | Viva El Gonzo — Cabo San Lucas, MX++Support for Leon Bridges5.16 | Orpheum Theatre New Orleans — New Orleans, LA++5.22 | Ford Amphitheatre — Colorado Springs, CO++5.23 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO++5.28 | Edgefield Amphitheatre — Troutdale, OR++5.30 | Remlinger Farms — Carnation, WA++5.31 | Remlinger Farms — Carnation, WA++6.1 | Hayden Homes Amphitheatre — Bend, OR++6.21 | Green River Festival — Greenfield, MA7.4 | Zootown Festival — Missoula, MT7.24 | FloydFest — Floyd, VA



