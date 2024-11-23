Kashus Culpepper Serves Stout Fourth Offering "Pour Me Out"



"'Pour Me Out' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," shares Culpepper. "It reflects a side of my musical influences that reminds me of songs I love from heroes of mine like



Earlier this year Culpepper made a musical pilgrimage to Muscle Shoals, Ala. where he recorded "Pour Me Out" produced by frequent collaborator Brian Elmquist (The Lone Bellow) and backed by his road-tested band. The track captures what No Depression notes as his "inimitable way" and "voice full of sandpaper and gravel," and evolving writing chops. Penned alongside Ben Burgess and



I know I'm not the only drink in town

I can't just be another round

If you don't wanna drink me baby

Don't sip me baby

Just pour me out



Exactly six months to the day since the release of his first-ever song, "After Me?," the "measured and soulful" (The Tennessean) performer will make his debut on the storied Grand Ole Opry stage, Saturday, Dec. 21.



Recently wrapping his headlining Howlin' Under The Harvest Moon Tour across the Midwest and Southeast, and opening slots for sound pioneers like Charles



Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music - country, soul, blues, folk, and rock - Culpepper's husky, sandpaper growl bellows like a freight train over self-penned stories that are as raw and real as they are haunting. Finding his voice in church as young as five years old, it wasn't until 2020's global pandemic that Culpepper went from listener to performer, picking up a guitar and learning cover songs to play at barrack bonfires in Rota, Spain during his deployment with the Navy. Covers soon became originals, and once he landed home on U.S. shores, Kash played dive bars up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making a name for himself with the fresh-yet-reminiscent sound that oozes from his very being. Crashing into prominence now, Culpepper sold out headline club shows throughout the South before formally releasing a single song, and opened shows nationwide for sound pioneers like Charles New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wielding his "hauntingly beautiful country-Americana-inspired sound" (PEOPLE), Alabama-born crooner Kashus Culpepper adds to his growing catalog of lauded songs with fourth offering "Pour Me Out," available today. Listen here."'Pour Me Out' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written," shares Culpepper. "It reflects a side of my musical influences that reminds me of songs I love from heroes of mine like Ray Charles and Willie Nelson."Earlier this year Culpepper made a musical pilgrimage to Muscle Shoals, Ala. where he recorded "Pour Me Out" produced by frequent collaborator Brian Elmquist (The Lone Bellow) and backed by his road-tested band. The track captures what No Depression notes as his "inimitable way" and "voice full of sandpaper and gravel," and evolving writing chops. Penned alongside Ben Burgess and Diego Urias, Culpepper sings:I know I'm not the only drink in townI can't just be another roundIf you don't wanna drink me babyDon't sip me babyJust pour me outExactly six months to the day since the release of his first-ever song, "After Me?," the "measured and soulful" (The Tennessean) performer will make his debut on the storied Grand Ole Opry stage, Saturday, Dec. 21.Recently wrapping his headlining Howlin' Under The Harvest Moon Tour across the Midwest and Southeast, and opening slots for sound pioneers like Charles Wesley Godwin and Charley Crockett, Culpepper will take his inextricable influences of country, soul, blues and folk back on the road in the new year opening for Leon Bridges, Ian Munsick, and making first-ever appearances at Stagecoach, C2C in London, Tortuga Music Festival, and more.Alabama-born country crooner Kashus Culpepper encompasses the sound of the South. A student and reverent purveyor of Southern music - country, soul, blues, folk, and rock - Culpepper's husky, sandpaper growl bellows like a freight train over self-penned stories that are as raw and real as they are haunting. Finding his voice in church as young as five years old, it wasn't until 2020's global pandemic that Culpepper went from listener to performer, picking up a guitar and learning cover songs to play at barrack bonfires in Rota, Spain during his deployment with the Navy. Covers soon became originals, and once he landed home on U.S. shores, Kash played dive bars up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast, making a name for himself with the fresh-yet-reminiscent sound that oozes from his very being. Crashing into prominence now, Culpepper sold out headline club shows throughout the South before formally releasing a single song, and opened shows nationwide for sound pioneers like Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, and NEEDTOBREATHE. With Nashville taking notice, Culpepper found a musical home at Big Loud Records, and just dropped his first four career singles "After Me?," "Who Hurt You," "Out Of My Mind," and latest "Pour Me Out." MusicRow hails Culpepper as "thoroughly gripping," and with the promise of more music on the way, The Tennessean predicts how one of their10 Nashville artists you need to know for 2024's "forthcoming material could offer…significant acclaim."



