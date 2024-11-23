Josh Ross Drops New Track "Movin' On"!





Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On-fire rising country star Josh Ross is sharing a brand-new track, " Movin' On " out now via Universal Music Canada, the country's leading music company and UMG Nashville states-side. With a pointed message of taking the high road post-breakup, Ross penned the song with Chris LaCorte, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free, and Taylor Phillips, produced by Matt Geroux."'Movin' On' was inspired by those relationships where one person decides to call it off but struggles to truly let go and move forward," says Ross. "I feel like this one shares a different side of me lyrically and sonically. I've loved playing it on the road for the last few months and I've loved to see the way fans are connecting with it. I'm so excited it's finally out."On the red carpet at this week's CMA Awards, Ross was surprised mid-interview by the evening's host Luke Bryan with the CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, recognizing his outstanding achievements in Country Music as an artist originally based internationally. In the past year, Ross was crowned the top winner at the 2024 CCMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year, performed in four countries, headlined his first tour in the US, and shared the bill with superstar artists, including Bryan on the Mind Of A Country Boy Tour.The song's release and Ross's first-ever CMA Award arrives as he climbs the country radio charts hitting #1 at Canadian Country radio with "Single Again", his third in a row chart topper in Canada. "An immediate piece of ear candy" (Country Swag) inspired by a real-life story from an artist with a "true knack for pouring his heart into his songwriting" (Country Now). Ross recently premiered the track's official music video, available to watch here.Gearing up for another landmark year in 2025, Ross will join Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada in March. For tickets and more information, please visit joshrossmusic.com/#tour.Universal Music Canada/UMG Nashville artist Josh Ross is one of Canada's most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders - genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N' Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits. His dusky power ballad " Trouble " rose to #1 in Canada and earned RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. The current CCMA Entertainer of the Year is now breaking through in the States, tallying more than 800 million career streams and hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he embarked on select dates of Luke Bryan's Mind Of A Country Boy Tour this summer. He recently wrapped his headlining Single Again Tour and will support Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada next March. Ross released his Complicated EP on March 29, co-writing seven of the project's eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber and third #1 at Canadian Country radio "Single Again" show off Ross' rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated and Ross's latest tracks "New Me" and "Want This Beer" (feat. Julia Michaels) arrive just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there's much more to come from this next-generation talent who's anything but standard.



