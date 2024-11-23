Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 23 November, 2024

The Rolling Stones Welcome To Shepherd's Bushtle

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With that opening introduction, shortly before launching into Shattered, The Rolling Stones gave an inspired performance during this June 8, 1999, club show at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London for "1,800 lucky dogs," according to Paul Sexton's liner notes that accompany the release of Welcome to Shepherd's Bush, the brand-new video release from the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

Marking a return to what the liner notes term "the nostalgic intensity of a compact Stones show with the exciting echoes of Eel Pie Island and the Crawdaddy Club," two iconic London venues where the band made its mark in the halcyon '60's of the British Invasion, this "secret gig" took place just several days before two sold-out shows at the 70,000-seat Wembley Stadium. The shows followed the release of the band's 1998 live album, No Security, a series of North American gigs between January and April that year before returning to the U.K.

The star-studded audience at the gig marking The Rolling Stones' homecoming included everyone from Anita Pallenberg to Aerosmith, Jerry Hall to Jon Bon Jovi, along with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Bob Geldof, Pete Townshend and Lenny Kravitz.

On December 6, Mercury Studios and The Rolling Stones proudly present Welcome to Shepherd's Bush on various formats, including for the first time ever for a Stones video, 4K UHD with a Dolby Atmos audio option. Other formats include Blu-ray + two-CD set; a two-CD limited edition package of 15,000 worldwide; a two LP black vinyl package, and a direct-to-consumer two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

The 90-minute set featured several rarely played deep cuts, including the only known performance to date of Moon Is Up, from Voodoo Lounge, along with Melody, the Black and Blue selection performed only once before, more than two decades previously, at the famous 1977 El Mocambo show in Toronto which was officially released in 2022. The live performance of Voodoo Lounge's Brand New Car was one of only seven times the band included it in their set, the last back in 2002. Another highlight featured opening act Sheryl Crow joining the group on-stage for a raucous Honky Tonk Women.

For those who just saw the Rolling Stones live on their recently completed, critically acclaimed Hackney Diamonds stadium tour, Welcome to Shepherd's Bush offers an intimate glimpse of the group a quarter century ago, returning to their native turf with a vengeance.

"It's good to be home, I'm telling you now," said Keith before leaning into his solo numbers You Got the Silver and Before They Make Me Run. "It's only rock 'n' roll, y'know what I mean?" A statement equally true then and now.

TRACK LISTINGS:

2LP:
Side A:
1. Shattered
2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls

Side B:
1. Melody
2. I Got The Blues
3. Brand New Car
4. Moon Is Up

Side C:
1. Saint Of Me
2. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
3. Band Introductions
4. You Got The Silver
5. Before They Make Me Run

Side D:
1. Route 66
2. You Got Me Rocking
3. Tumbling Dice
4. Brown Sugar
5. Jumpin' Jack Flash

4K UHD
1. Shattered
2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up
10. Saint Of Me
11. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
12. Band Introductions
13. You Got The Silver
14. Before They Make Me Run
15. Route 66
16. You Got Me Rocking
17. Tumbling Dice
18. Brown Sugar
19. Jumpin' Jack Flash

Blu-ray+2CD:
1. Shattered
2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up
10. Saint Of Me
11. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
12. Band Introductions
13. You Got The Silver
14. Before They Make Me Run
15. Route 66
16. You Got Me Rocking
17. Tumbling Dice
18. Brown Sugar
19. Jumpin' Jack Flash

2CD:
Disc 1:
1. Shattered
2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up

Disc 2:
1. Saint Of Me
2. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
3. Band Introductions
4. You Got The Silver
5. Before They Make Me Run
6. Route 66
7. You Got Me Rocking
8. Tumbling Dice
9. Brown Sugar
10. Jumpin' Jack Flash

ABOUT MERCURY STUDIOS:
Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio, focused on telling compelling stories through the lens of music.

Current and recent projects include Oscar and BAFTA award nominated American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman for the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions/Netflix, If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Mary McCartney for Disney+, My Life as a Rolling Stone for the BBC and MGM+, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl for Netflix, This Town, a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight, Linda Perry: Let it Die Here, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and the recently announced One to One: John & Yoko from Oscar and BAFTA award winning director, Kevin Macdonald.

Mercury Studios also produced Sam Smith: Live at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC, Billie Eilish's Overheated at the O2 London and Lang Lang Plays Disney for Disney+.

Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and represents the world's leading catalog of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0058441 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047309398651123 secs