The Rolling Stones Welcome To Shepherd's Bushtle

TRACK LISTINGS:



ABOUT MERCURY STUDIOS:

Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio, focused on telling compelling stories through the lens of music.



Current and recent projects include Oscar and BAFTA award nominated American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman for the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions/Netflix, If These



Mercury Studios also produced Sam Smith: Live at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC, Billie Eilish's Overheated at the O2 London and Lang Lang Plays Disney for Disney+.



With that opening introduction, shortly before launching into Shattered, The Rolling Stones gave an inspired performance during this June 8, 1999, club show at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London for "1,800 lucky dogs," according to Paul Sexton's liner notes that accompany the release of Welcome to Shepherd's Bush, the brand-new video release from the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

Marking a return to what the liner notes term "the nostalgic intensity of a compact Stones show with the exciting echoes of Eel Pie Island and the Crawdaddy Club," two iconic London venues where the band made its mark in the halcyon '60's of the British Invasion, this "secret gig" took place just several days before two sold-out shows at the 70,000-seat Wembley Stadium. The shows followed the release of the band's 1998 live album, No Security, a series of North American gigs between January and April that year before returning to the U.K.

The star-studded audience at the gig marking The Rolling Stones' homecoming included everyone from Anita Pallenberg to Aerosmith, Jerry Hall to Jon Bon Jovi, along with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Bob Geldof, Pete Townshend and Lenny Kravitz.

On December 6, Mercury Studios and The Rolling Stones proudly present Welcome to Shepherd's Bush on various formats, including for the first time ever for a Stones video, 4K UHD with a Dolby Atmos audio option. Other formats include Blu-ray + two-CD set; a two-CD limited edition package of 15,000 worldwide; a two LP black vinyl package, and a direct-to-consumer two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

The 90-minute set featured several rarely played deep cuts, including the only known performance to date of Moon Is Up, from Voodoo Lounge, along with Melody, the Black and Blue selection performed only once before, more than two decades previously, at the famous 1977 El Mocambo show in Toronto which was officially released in 2022. The live performance of Voodoo Lounge's Brand New Car was one of only seven times the band included it in their set, the last back in 2002. Another highlight featured opening act Sheryl Crow joining the group on-stage for a raucous Honky Tonk Women.

For those who just saw the Rolling Stones live on their recently completed, critically acclaimed Hackney Diamonds stadium tour, Welcome to Shepherd's Bush offers an intimate glimpse of the group a quarter century ago, returning to their native turf with a vengeance.

"It's good to be home, I'm telling you now," said Keith before leaning into his solo numbers You Got the Silver and Before They Make Me Run. "It's only rock 'n' roll, y'know what I mean?" A statement equally true then and now.

TRACK LISTINGS:

2LP:
Side A:
1. Shattered
2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls

Side B:
1. Melody
2. I Got The Blues
3. Brand New Car
4. Moon Is Up

Side C:
1. Saint Of Me
2. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)
3. Band Introductions
4. You Got The Silver
5. Before They Make Me Run

Side D:
1. Route 66
2. You Got Me Rocking
3. Tumbling Dice
4. Brown Sugar
5. Jumpin' Jack Flash Jumpin' Jack Flash4K UHD1. Shattered2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)3. Respectable4. All Down The Line5. Some Girls6. Melody7. I Got The Blues8. Brand New Car9. Moon Is Up10. Saint Of Me11. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)12. Band Introductions13. You Got The Silver14. Before They Make Me Run15. Route 6616. You Got Me Rocking17. Tumbling Dice18. Brown Sugar19. Jumpin' Jack FlashBlu-ray+2CD:1. Shattered2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)3. Respectable4. All Down The Line5. Some Girls6. Melody7. I Got The Blues8. Brand New Car9. Moon Is Up10. Saint Of Me11. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)12. Band Introductions13. You Got The Silver14. Before They Make Me Run15. Route 6616. You Got Me Rocking17. Tumbling Dice18. Brown Sugar19. Jumpin' Jack Flash2CD:Disc 1:1. Shattered2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)3. Respectable4. All Down The Line5. Some Girls6. Melody7. I Got The Blues8. Brand New Car9. Moon Is UpDisc 2:1. Saint Of Me2. Honky Tonk Women (with Sheryl Crow)3. Band Introductions4. You Got The Silver5. Before They Make Me Run6. Route 667. You Got Me Rocking8. Tumbling Dice9. Brown Sugar10. ABOUT MERCURY STUDIOS:

Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio, focused on telling compelling stories through the lens of music.

Current and recent projects include Oscar and BAFTA award nominated American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman for the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions/Netflix, If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Mary McCartney for Disney+, My Life as a Rolling Stone for the BBC and MGM+, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl for Netflix, This Town, a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight, Linda Perry: Let it Die Here, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and the recently announced One to One: John & Yoko from Oscar and BAFTA award winning director, Kevin Macdonald.

Mercury Studios also produced Sam Smith: Live at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC, Billie Eilish's Overheated at the O2 London and Lang Lang Plays Disney for Disney+.

Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and represents the world's leading catalog of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.




